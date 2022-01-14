The Best Bluetooth Gaming Controllers for different ways of playing bring a new take on cloud gaming, especially if gamers are looking for a unique experience. The keyboard and mouse combo would not do the trick at all times, particularly in situations involving cloud gaming via the TV, iOS, and Android where it needs a different controller.

Best Bluetooth Gaming Controller for Cloud Gaming

The best Bluetooth controllers in this list provide a good selection of controls without paying as much premium for them as a person would, especially as this goes out to casual gamers or those still trying out the experience.

There are a lot of gaming controllers out there, but some of them are pricey and have low ratings for reviews. Included in this list are top regarded controllers that would bring gamers to their basic needs and provide excellent controls over different titles. Moreover, it would be enough to last as their daily driver for all gaming needs.

One notable thing that does not appear in this list is the DualSense from Sony, and this is because it is more expensive than the controllers. Additionally, it has poor reviews from gamers and enthusiasts alike.

With that, here are the best controllers for TV, Smartphones, and PCs for Cloud Gaming, including the Xbox Cloud, Nvidia GeForce Now (via Shield TV), and other services.

8BitDo Pro 2

8BitDo is known for its take on the Nintendo Switch controllers, but it also provides support for other consoles or platforms. It has offers for PCs and smartphones, anything that has Bluetooth connections available for the integration.

Moreover, the 8BitDo Pro2 brings a controller for all games, providing a customizable experience via the cloud gaming platform for access. It charges and connects via a USB-C connection.

There are three color options: Black, Gray, and the G-Classic edition that features a dirty white color with a customized control button palette.

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is available on Amazon for $49.99 for the controller-only package but is also available with its travel case for $64.98.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

One of the best integrations for PCs and smartphones still belongs to Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller, known as the "core" in its lineup. It is arguably the cheapest option in Microsoft's controllers, but it brings a gaming experience like no other.

Not only does it connect to the two gaming platforms above, but it can also connect to the Xbox consoles.

It charges and connects to the PC via USB-C, which is convenient to the gamer.

The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller is available on the Microsoft Store for $54.99 and comes in four color options (Black, White, Blue, and Red).

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

SteelSeries's Stratus Duo may be the only one in this list that still charges with Micro USB, but it features two wireless connection modes that make the integration better and easier. The Stratus Duo features a 2.4Ghz USB dongle for PCs and possibly consoles, and it is one of the controllers here that feature multiple options for connections.

It still features Bluetooth for a dongle-free connection, and it is a SteelSeries device bred for gaming. Stratus Duo offers four links to remember.

SteelSeries' Stratus Duo is available on Amazon for $54.68 for Android and PC, but it also offers the Nimbus Duo for iOS.

