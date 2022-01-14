"Pokemon Sword and Shield" is getting a Game Boy Color animation remake, which is made by a talented 8-bit or pixel artist who goes by the name Sindorman.

'Pokemon Sword and Shield' Game Boy Color Animation

Some of you might have wondered how some of the latest "Pokemon" gaming titles released on the modern handheld gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, would look if they were instead released during the glory days of the Game Boy Color.

Previously, we could only imagine the pixel animation of these modern Pokemon games in our heads. This time around, however, someone made it a reality by recreating the "Pokemon Sword & Shield" to flaunt a Game Boy Color look.

Pixel Artist's Pokemon Redesign

Per the news story by Nintendo Life, the pixel artist, Sindorman, went the extra mile by using his skills in Adobe Photoshop to completely redesign the 2019 Pokemon game to make it look as if it was released more than two decades ago.

Sindorman went on to share the pixel look of the "Sword & Shield" in an 11-second video on Twitter, wherein he recreated the early parts of the Nintendo Switch game into pixel art.

According to the report by Nintendo Enthusiast, the pixel animation video on Twitter featured the part of the "Sword & Shield" where the player would choose their starter Pokemon.

In the 90s-inspired pixel animation video of the game, Sindorman was seen choosing his starter Pokemon in the Galar region. It further flaunted the adorable pixel art looks of Grooky, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

On top of that, the pixel artist also stuffed a Game Boy remix of the theme song of the "Pokemon Sword & Shield," which, in turn, gave a more 90s vibe to the redesign of its animation.

Choosing your Galar starter (but on the Gameboy Color) 🍃🔥💧 pic.twitter.com/lFAPjdsTKM — Sindorman says: my commissions are open! (@sindorman) January 9, 2022

'Pokemon Sword & Shield" to Get Shiny Legendary Birds

Meanwhile, according to the report by NME, "Pokemon Sword & Shield '' is getting the shiny version of the legendary birds.

It comes after The Pokemon Company confirmed in an announcement that players of "Sword & Shield" have a chance to get free legendary birds in the coming months of 2022.

The legendary Pokemons are being given away as rewards in its upcoming event, the 2022 International Challenge, which will commence from February to April of this year.

Specifically, Shiny Articuno will be given away to the participants of the International Challenge in February.

On the other hand, those who will be joining the March event will have a chance to receive a Shiny Galarian Zapdos.

Lastly, the International Challenge in April is giving away Shiny Galarian Moltres.

