If you plan to purchase "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," you will be rewarded with a freebie that you can receive on its launch date.

It's still a few months away before its official release, but you can obtain exclusive perks like Shaymin if you have the saved files for "Pokemon Sword and Shield" and "Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee."

Obtaining Shaymin on 'Pokemon Legends'

According to a report by Nintendo Life, Nintendo released the latest update about a small surprise for true-blue fans. Once they have saved data for the previous Pokemon games, they are eligible to have the mythical Pokemon Shaymin on its Kimono set.

During the arrival of "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" on January 28, 2022, players will have an exclusive chance to catch the grass-type hedgehog creature.

Hey Trainers, have play data from #PokemonSwordShield? If so, you’ll get a chance to catch the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin in #PokemonLegendsArceus!



Plus, you’ll be able to claim the Shaymin Kimono Set when the game releases on 1/28!https://t.co/wZqRl3zhBr pic.twitter.com/Wol6uZWoSQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2021

Other rewards for those who have already pre-ordered the game are the unique masks that players can use in-game. If you happen to preserve the saved data of your "Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu" or "Eevee," you can claim the Pikachu and the Eevee-themed mask.

More good news Trainers! By having play data from either version of #PokemonLetsGo on your #NintendoSwitch, you’ll be able to claim both a Pikachu Mask and an Eevee Mask in #PokemonLegendsArceus.



Wear these cute Pikachu- and Eevee-themed masks while you explore the Hisui region! pic.twitter.com/FLDxV5EZVi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2021

Exploring the Hisui region will be twice as fun with these rewards. Nintendo is just getting started, and as we move toward 2022, there are still more freebies to offer for all Pokemon players.

So far, we have seen many Hisuan variants for different Pokemon such as Braviary, Growlithe, Zorua, and Zoroark. We expect that the starters will also receive their Hisuan forms soon.

Obtaining Jirachi on 'Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl'

Of course, those who prefer playing "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl" should also receive a fair amount of reward like the "Arceus" players. If "Pokemon Legends" boasts Shaymin (land form), the faithful Sinnoh remakes will grant Jirachi as a reward if you happen to have a saved file for "Sword or Shield."

On the other hand, you can obtain Mew if you have saved your records in "Let's Go Pikachu" or "Let's Go Eevee," according to a report by Destructoid.

'Pokemon Diamond and Pearl' Remakes Have Early Copy Leaks

This week, Tech Times reported that the remastered versions of Sinnoh-focused Pokemon games are nearing their launch in the next few days. However, it was not an excuse for them to be the latest subject of the early game leaks.

According to the leak, someone from Reddit posted the early gameplay for the said games. There are circulating videos and pictures online of what seem to be spoiler clips.

On YouTube, there's a teaser clip that shows the Pokedex in "PBDSP" at the very first glance. Yet, there's a leaked encounter of the player against Team Galactic.

