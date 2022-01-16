"Halo Infinite" players could see a price drop for all in-game cosmetics soon, based on what developer 343 Industries plans to do within the coming days.

Kotaku reports that the price drop can be expected on January 18, which will affect cosmetic items in the in-game store. This price drop was confirmed by the game's head of design, Jerry Hook, via Twitter:

We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

According to Hook, the team behind "Infinite" has been monitoring everything that's being said about their in-game store. He didn't give any actual figures with regards to the prices, however, only promising that they will be lower.

Aside from the lower prices of in-game items, 343 is also promising that the shop experience will vary from week to week. Hook stated in another Twitter thread that the team is going to try new things for the rest of the current season, in order to "improve for the future."

Players can also likely expect better values in the item bundles, as per Hook's January 15 tweet.

Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

This kind of communication is what has defined 343's style throughout the earlier days of "Infinite's" release, writes IGN.

The studio has been quite hands-on with the game's fan community in terms of providing information about recent updates, specifically with big ones involving multiplayer progression, Battle Pass, and even a dedicated Slayer playlist.

The newest installment in the iconic "Halo" franchise has been enjoying massive success since launching last year. Most review scores for "Infinite" came back almost perfect, as per this tweet from user Nibellion:

Halo Infinite review scores



VG247 5/5

VentureBeat 5/5

Windows Central 5/5

Inverse 10

Game Informer 9.25

IGN 9

Gamespot 9

Destructoid 9

Giant Bomb 4/5



MC 87 (42 critics)https://t.co/Vq2J4vHiMf



OC 86 (73 critics)https://t.co/rY38HZAkgw pic.twitter.com/cSPLFp4uYi — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 6, 2021

"Halo Infinite" is out now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

'Halo Infinite' In-Game Item Price Drop: A Much-Needed Change

It is likely about time that 343 announced a price drop, since some players were boycotting the game for what they feel are "ridiculous" prices last year.

Tech Times reported back in November that some players went online to voice their grievances (specifically on the "Halo" subreddit) about the prices of in-game items in "Infinite's" store.

One Reddit user by the handle GoobyOfPls called out the price of a specific item: a special sword belt costing $15. Since the item is allegedly only usable on a single armor core, many players think it is a bad deal overall.

There was also a mention of a set of premium event gear that costs $35, which was locked in the in-game store shortly before the game was released.

Just Another Bad Case Of Microtransactions?

"Infinite's" early success made it one of the biggest Xbox launches in recent times. But many were also concerned that its microtransactions could spell its eventual downfall.

343 Industries was quick to assure players that feedback on the in-game store is one of their top priorities, as reported by WindowsCentral. They wanted to make this clear as early as the release of the game's multiplayer mode, which launched far ahead of the single player campaign.

