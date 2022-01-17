FAA's approval of the 5G C-Band spectrum caused a massive protest from the US airlines that believe its services will suffer from the interference this new wireless service would cause on Wednesday. Prominent US airlines have already sent a letter to the White House, FAA, and other regulatory bodies regarding their concerns of the possible "destruction" to the industry.

FAA 5G C-Band Spectrum: US Airlines Sent Letter to Authorities

According to an obtained letter by Reuters, FAA's approval of the 5G C-Band spectrum is going to do more harm than good, and it would particularly affect the US' aviation industry. While it may benefit 5G users for better and faster connections, aircraft and other systems will suffer its interference leading to "catastrophic events" and "destruction" in the airports.

The letter addressed its concerns to the White House, the FAA, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as it wants to limit or remove 5G near airports. There was once a suggestion made by airlines to place these new spectrums several miles away from airports as it would lead to grounding and chaos in the area.

Delta, United, and Southwest are among those that signed the letter, going against the FAA decision.

FAA: 5G C-Band Spectrum Still Launching on Jan. 19?

AT&T and Verizon's 5G C-Band Spectrum is still launching on January 19, but a lot can change in less than a day, especially with the letter that these airlines sent to different bodies. The FAA already released buffer zones for 5G in specific airlines and it would provide the necessary signal loss for 5G and avoid interference for the industry.

However, that may not be enough for the airlines.

FAA's Approval of the 5G C-Band; AT&T, Verizon

Verizon and AT&T already delayed their 5G C-Band rollout in the past year and once earlier this year, with the companies intent on launching the service by January 19. The telecommunications company intends to expand the service for different customers and enhance their use of 5G with faster connections and speed.

However, the cost of a high-speed internet connection on wireless devices comes at a cost, and one of that includes the interference it would bring to aircraft, including planes, jets, helicopters, and more. Additionally, it does not only affect aircraft but other aspects and parts in the aviation industry that are essential to everyday functions.

The protest of US airlines may seem exaggerated, but they are only concerned for the safety and continuity of its operations for both the travel, business, and cargo aspects of its companies. 5G will indeed affect its different features, including the altimeter, but the telco companies argue that it works fine with other countries that have already implemented the connection.

Nevertheless, this is something that worries the airlines and its soon operations by Wednesday.

