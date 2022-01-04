Verizon will expand its services with the 5G Ultra Wideband array it promised last year to 1,700 cities in the country, aiming to start its spread this January. The service of the famous cellular network company boasts that it would bring speeds of up to 1 gigabytes per second (Gbps), which is one of the fastest connections in the country.

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Expansion this January

Verizon announced its plans of expanding its 5G services in the country this January, with over 100 million users to gain access to the popular connection. The accessibility of 5G to different cities and states in the U.S. will significantly help upscale its internet quality and connections, especially now that most use average connections.

The speed of 5G can go up to 1Gbps, and this is a lot more than the current speed of 4G LTE, which is available to the public now.

The 5G Ultra Wideband expansion of Verizon will start this January, but the company did not say any target dates for this. It also remains unknown whether regulatory bodies and laws will impede this supposed change.

Verizon to Spread out to 1,700 Cities

Verizon's goal is to spread to as many as 1,700 cities for its 5G Ultra Wideband.

The company assures the public that its change would not affect its service, and in fact, better it with its fast connections.

Verizon is gearing up for its expansion for this month that would soon happen, bringing the insanely fast mobile internet connection right on the palm of one's hand.

5G and the Companies Behind it

Verizon and other cellular network providers all face a common obstacle in their 5G rollout and expansion in the country, and these are the FAA and FCC that prevent them from doing the upgrade. Supposedly, these cellular companies' C-Band transmitters will help expand more of 5G to the different places but would interfere with the airplane's services.

The significant effect 5G has on airplanes and the different arrays that would face a challenge in its operations are essential now, especially as people are just coming back to using flights as a mode of transportation.

For now, the companies are working it out with the regulatory bodies to slowly integrate its technology like the new spectrum for 5G to expand and push through.

Verizon intends to expand its 5G capabilities to the many cities in the country, which will be beneficial for its use of the internet and reliance on mobile connections. Moreover, Verizon envisions that this project would significantly change the wireless communication landscape of the country, providing accessible internet for all.

