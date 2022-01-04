Verizon and AT&T have agreed to delay its 5G mid-band rollout for another two weeks upon the request of the FAA or the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States after both carriers previously declined.

Verizon, AT&T to Delay 5G Mid-Band Roll-Out

As per the new story by The Verge, both AT&T and Verizon have recently reached an agreement with the US Department of Transportation, which further delays the scheduled expansion of their 5G service.

It is worth noting that the FAA has been asking both massive carriers to postpone their deployment of the C-band 5G wireless technology due to safety concerns that could potentially affect aircraft systems, according to the report by Bloomberg.

However, the two mobile carriers previously announced that it is declining the latest request of the FAA for another two-week delay for the first month of January.

But it seems that both tech firms are backtracking their previous decision and have agreed to go on with the additional two-week delay for 2022.

AT&T said in a statement that the US carrier has "voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay" of the C-Band 5G expansion upon the request of the Department of Transportation.

However, AT&T clarified in the statement that "we also remain committed to the six-month protection zone mitigations we outlined in our letter."

On top of that, the US carrier noted that it believes that "aviation safety and 5G can co-exist."

On the other hand, Verizon also issued a statement, saying that it has "agreed to a two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January."

Verizon, AT&T Previously Declined

Before the latest decision of the two carriers, their CEOs have said in a statement letter that they are rejecting the request of the FAA for another two-week delay, noting that they are pushing with their Jan. 5 expansion.

The C-band 5G frequency is supposed to help further expand and improve the service and availability of the ultra-fast wireless connection.

The mid-band is the middle ground for the two existing frequencies, such as the faster millimeter-wave high band and the slower low-band.

Way back on Dec. 7, both AT&T and Verizon had already pushed back their C-band 5G expansion for a month, which moved it to Jan. 5.

