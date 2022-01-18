The free COVID-19 rapid test kit orders started a day early. Recently, the U.S. administration promised that Americans would be able to order four rapid antigen tests per household as a part of its effort to battle the global pandemic.

Now, sources confirmed that if you visit the COVIDtests.gov website, the platform will direct you to the United States Postal Service to start placing your orders.

"Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. If you need a COVID-⁠19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area," explained COVIDtests.gov.

Free COVID-19 Rapid Test Orders Now Available

According to Engadget's latest report, those people who have already placed their COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits orders can have them around February since it will take 7 to 12 days upon ordering.

The current Chief White House Correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, confirmed that the website went live a day early as a part of its beta phase.

She added that they hope to troubleshoot the platform soon so that the official launch can go smoothly on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

On the other hand, some U.S. residents said they were having some issues with the website, preventing them from placing their orders. But, the issue is expected to be fixed soon.

Currently, the COVIDtests.gov platform offers the needed details for those interested in ordering the free COVID-19 rapid test kits. These include the suggested testing period and other steps.

How to Order Free COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits

For those who want to have the free antigen test kits, all you need to do is visit the official COVIDtests.gov website. You can either search its name on your browser or click this link.

Once you are there, you need to click the "Order Free At-Home Tests" option. You will be redirected to the USPS website and provided with the needed steps so that your orders can be processed properly.

The Supreme Court blocked the suggested COVID vaccine mandate for workplaces in other news. Meanwhile, Google employees are now required to provide their weekly COVID-19 test results.

For more news updates about COVID-19 and other related health topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

