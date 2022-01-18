BMW is going all out this 2022, and this is the last time that the company will do this as the Final V12 engine for production cars will don the new M760i 7-series sedan. The German automaker said that this last release of the massive V cylinder engine would only feature 12 models for sale in the US, a limited release for the country.

BMW's M760i: Last V12 Production Car in the Automaker's Lineup

BMW's press group released a new vehicle, and it will be the final lap for the car, as the Last V12 is coming with the M760i sedan from the German automaker. The popular 7-series sedan from BMW gets a one-of-a-kind pair with the V12 engine, which is rarely used now in the automotive world.

Nowadays, V-engine cars use V6 or V8 engines, which is also a rarity among trims.

The Final V12 featured 6.6 liters displacement paired with a BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology. It can produce 601 bhp between 5,500-6,500 rpm and go from zero to 60 mph in under 3.6 seconds. It pairs with an eight-speed sport automatic transmission from BMW's engineering.

The M760i will feature the final V12 engine from BMW, featuring the unique badge on its rear end.

The famous luxury sedan will also have a 20-inch style 760M double-spoke light-alloy wheels with custom paint jobs.

BMW M760i: Only 12 Production Cars for the US

The Final V12 on the BMW M760i will only have 12 units available for the United States alone, and that will be sold in a limited time only, with no announcements of its arrival yet. BMW said that the car would cost $200,000 with a $995 destination charge for all its buyers.

The price will be subject to the many add-ons and customizations the customer may choose from, including custom paint and accessories.

BMW Cars: Going Electric Soon?

The German automaker is famous for still not looking into electric cars despite the many changes within the industry, especially as competitors like Volkswagen, Mercedes, and other massive names are already transitioning.

BMW's last known take on electric cars is with the i8, and it is a plug-in hybrid that still features a three-cylinder gas-powered engine that undergoes combustion.

However, that does not stop the BMW group from launching EVs for other brands, including that of the famous Electric MINI that will feature a "John Cooper Works" track-ready. Nevertheless, people are still hopeful for an electric take on the popular car series in BMW's production like the M-series or X-series vehicles.

For now, the V12 is coming to an end of an era, resigning the massive engine that is usually powering muscle and performance cars. The BMW M760i's iconic release of the V12 surprisingly comes at a not so premium price but still is an expensive vehicle to boot for people.

Nevertheless, this car will be priceless as it will be a collector's item soon, a particular commemorative vehicle for BMW's last V12.

