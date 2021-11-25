Mercedes Benz has announced that it has updated its hyper-efficient electric vehicle that would bring a whopping 620 miles of range on its EQ platform, soon to be unveiled next year. The company has two EVs on its lineup now that are available to the public, and they have been highly regarded for the popular German engineering of the company.

Mercedes Benz EQ: EV Range for Hyper-Efficient Car is at 620 Miles

Unveiled today by Mercedes-Benz COO Markus Schäfer, a new hyper-efficient car is coming from the German car manufacturer and it is called the Mercedes Benz VISION EQXX. The main focus of this vehicle is its initially 750 miles of range, now announced to be at 620 miles (1,000 km) which would change the EV industry soon.

A 2015 imagination called the "Concept IAA" focuses on what the new VISION EQXX would look like, something that provides a context for the car. Gorden Wagner has posted on his Instagram, focusing on the silhouette of the electric vehicle and its soon look, with the Mercedes COO saying that the reveal would happen by January 3, 2022.

Read Also: Mercedes Benz to Bring Dolby Atmost to its Vehicles Starting 2022, Immersive Audio Features for All

Mercedes Benz and its EV Focus In the Past Reveals

The focus of Mercedes-Benz on its EV is progressing, especially as the focus of the company is growing for the ventures, bringing the vehicles for its future ventures and adapting to the modern world. So far, the fleet of Mercedes is growing with regards to EVs, with the EQS in the middle, joined by the EQB, EQA, EQE, and more coming in the future.

Mercedes Benz is Going Electric More

It should have been in 2020 that the first electric vehicle from Mercedes have debuted, but it was not met by the company due to its conceptualization and things that they want to put into the vehicle. Soon come the EQS electric SUV which is one of the firsts for the German company, bringing it at 2021, but is looking at a full release by 2022.

One of the main focuses of the EQS is its interactive dashboard that takes on a lot of futuristic technology that would surely complement the drive of the vehicle, features that the driver would utilize on the drive. There are currently two in Mercedes-Benz's lineup that is focused on electric mobility, something that they plan to expand in the coming years.

The world is changing into the future of electrification and the German automaker is here to join the same boat, with the ICE cars soon coming to extinction and discontinuation from manufacturers. Truly, Mercedes's take on their EVs is futuristic and out-of-this-world, something that changes a lot in the current industry.

Related Article: COP26: GM, Ford, Volvo, and MORE Sign to Sell Zero-Emission Cars Only by 2040-Glasgow Declaration

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.