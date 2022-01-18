Volkswagen and Bosch have agreed to set up six battery production centers in the European region by 2030, and the joint venture between both companies will soon deliver. The experience mainly focuses on electric vehicles, especially with Volkswagen being a known manufacturer of EVs, with other companies also benefiting from it.

Volkswagen, Bosch Battery Production Centers in EU by 2030

Volkswagen and Bosch entered a joint venture that would empower the EU region's battery production, and its end goal is to make it a self-sustaining continent by 2030. According to Volkswagen, it will help assist established plants already, helping them with their needs and requirements for what they lack in the present.

The battery production centers will focus on empowering the battery industry in the EU, with Bosch also helping provide its knowledge in the field. Volkswagen is already known for its EVs, which could give massive help and insight to creating the power cells.

Nevertheless, the venture focuses on the entire battery industry, not limiting itself to cars.

Volkswagen and Bosch also aim to build six factories under the joint venture, and it will help supply other factories and manufacturers with their required units for a power cell.

EU's Battery Production Centers from EBA

The European Battery Alliance (EBA) believes that the way to cut off reliance from other countries, particularly China and South Korea, is to create their batteries right on the continent. The organization believes that having a production center in the region would also help drive revenue and earnings for the entire EU region.

Volkswagen's EU Focus: What About Asia?

The global battery industry focuses mainly on South Koreans, particularly with companies like LG leading the production for said power cells intended for vehicles. However, Panasonic from Japan also brings a lot to the table, especially for the battery production in several electric vehicles known to the world.

Several companies like Tesla and Toyota are also producing their batteries for their electric vehicles, with partnerships and ventures of their choice.

So, where does Volkswagen and Bosch's plan come to? The goal of these German companies is to empower the battery production in the EU region, something that would make them a center in the EV industry, particularly for automakers in Europe. Several brands in the EU are famous for their EVs, including Volkswagen, Mercedes, and more.

The focus now is to create the joint venture for EV battery production centers in Europe, and it would take almost eight years to complete its mission. By 2030, Europe will produce its batteries right on the continent, providing the region with ample supplies without the need to import or source from other countries for power cells.

