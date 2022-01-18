Google Assistant's white noise issue now has a fix after a widespread outrage from its users, which included young folks noticing the problem.

Google Assistant White Noise

As per the news story by Gizmodo, users of the white noise of Google Assistant noticed that the tech giant changed the audio soundtrack for the said feature.

That said, users of the Google Nest, who are using the Assistant white noise feature as they rest on their beds at night to fall asleep, are unhappy with the change.

Google Assistant White Noise Issue

The community forums of the Google Nest were filled with users consistently complaining that Google seemingly replaced the old white noise track of Assistant with a shorter and quieter version.

The post from a Google Nest forum wrote that the white noise tracker for sleeping "sounds like a new file," noting that it is "not only quieter," "the audio loop is a lot shorter" as well.

Some users also observed that the new sound is now looping at a shorter range.

It is worth noting that it previously loops on an hourly basis, but it reportedly has been changed to every 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, according to a report by The Verge, the Google Nest community thread even stated that the change in white noise sound affected the sleep of some of its users.

A Google Nest user said in the forum that their toddler that uses the white noise feature to sleep also noticed something was not right about it. In fact, the youngster has been waking up at night since a new audio sound replaced the previous one.

Another person from the forum said that their child who previously used the Google Nest to fall asleep went on to use another white noise generator instead.

One of its users even decided to upload the original white noise track on Google Drive amidst the massive outrage from Google Assistant users. However, some of the forum users further suggested that original sound should also be posted on YouTube to make listening to it more accessible.

Read Also: Google Assistant to Allow Users to Ditch 'Hey Google' Hotword with Quick Phrases Feature

Google Fixes White Noise Issue

Now, Google issued a response to the clamor of its Google Nest community, which addresses the white noise issue that they are complaining about.

The statement from the search engine tech giant acknowledged that "there was an issue impacting" the white noise feature of Google Assistant.

The spokesperson from Google further assured its users that the problem that its white noise sound is facing has been fixed, noting that it is now "working as it previously did."

Related Article: Google Infringes Sonos Smart Speaker Patents, US Agency Says | Pixel, Google Devices Banned?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.