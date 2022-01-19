FunPlus, a leading mobile game developer and publisher, announced today that it is collaborating with The Cartel to unite its latest zombie-themed television series Day of the Dead with the popular free-to-play strategy game State of Survival.

Day of the Dead is the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Building on the parallels with the State of Survival mobile game, where players strategically maneuver in its post-apocalyptic setting, FunPlus and The Cartel have partnered to create a Day of the Dead themed mini-game. Players will need to solve a mysterious message to win in-game prizes, ending January 31st.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences. FunPlus is the founder of FPX（FunPlus Phoenix), one of the world's most successful esports organizations, and the 2019 League of Legends World Champions. For more information visit www.funplus.com.

