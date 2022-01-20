The U.K. government declined the Aquind underwater cable that will connect the electrical power of France and the United Kingdom.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made this decision. Now, some critics claim that this rejection has something to do with France's recent blackout threat against the United Kingdom.

"The Secretary of State has carefully considered the ExA's Report and all other material considerations, including further representations received after the close of the ExA's examination, and has decided, in accordance with Section 104(3), to refuse development consent," stated the U.K.'s latest document.

UK Says No To Aquind Underwater Power Cable

According to Express UK's latest report, the massive underwater power cable project, which is expected to cost $1.6 (£1.2 billion), was rejected months after French President Emmanuel Macron released some blackout threats against the United Kingdom.

On October 6, 2021, the U.K. government then hit back against France, saying that the power-cutting threats were unreasonable.

The issue between these two countries started after France claimed that Britain did not respect the country's post-Brexit fishing rights.

Now, since the United Kingdome government no longer wants to continue the massive underwater power cable project, an Aquind spokesperson said that they would challenge the decision made by Kwarteng.

The anonymous individual said they disagree with the Secretary of State's statement, saying that they consider the "the decision, the grounds for the refusal, and a potential legal challenge."

What is Aquind?

Aquind is a new subsea underwater power transmission cable that will link the South Coast of England to Normandy in France.

This advanced underground High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electric power cable is expected to make energy markets more efficient by connecting the British and French electric power grids.

You can visit this link if you want to see more details about the Aquind Interconnector project.

In other news, Amazon ditched its original plan to block Visa credit cards in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is expected to happen, soon.

For more news updates about Aquind and other related business tech topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

