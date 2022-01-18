Is Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard soon? This is the question now asked in the tech industry as CEO Bobby Kotick sent an email to his staff and the entirety of the company regarding a new direction for the company. Activision Blizzard's recent issues were massive and ensued a long time, as its employees protested against its harassment issues.

Microsoft to Acquire Activision Blizzard? CEO Bobby Kotick Sends Email

Microsoft confirms that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard from its current independent public state, soon to partner with Xbox's gaming company. The acquisition is not yet happening as it would take almost a year to complete, but it is soon something that gamers will have to face, especially as the games would have a new focus with Xbox.

With that, CEO Bobby Kotick addressed a letter to the staff and employees of Activision Blizzard, which already bids farewell and looks back on the company's history.

Here, he talks about the past and their journey in 1991, its present, which faces a massive dispute, and its future merger with Microsoft.

The acquisition will be complete by Microsoft's fiscal year-end by June 30, 2023.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard: Acquisition Amidst Issues

Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard, but there are no confirmed amounts or prices for this buyout of one of the gaming industry's most popular names for developing and producing games. However, this is now set in stone and would continue, taking on everything about Activision Blizzard, even the issues that it faces.

Activation Blizzard's Issues in the Past

Activision and Blizzard are two known companies in gaming since the early 2000s era, especially with titles like "World of Warcraft," "Call of Duty," "DOOM," "Rome: Total War," and more. Despite the massive titles on Activision Blizzard's career as a company, it still faces a lot of scrutiny in the present, which is because of its issues with employees.

It is widely known that its workers filed complaints to its human resources and, as that did not work, brought the case publicly and courts that got national attention. There have been several executives that left the company amidst these times, and one of them was Jesse Meschuk, known as the head of HR in Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard had many problems in the past, and its alleged mistreatment of employees is a massive issue that needs internal fixing. That is something that current executives in the gaming company would deal with, as the acquisition is soon to come.

Bobby Kotick will remain as CEO for Activision Blizzard under Microsoft, and together they are set to straighten the path of the gaming company.

