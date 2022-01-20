Sony released the new PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up tool so that fans can look back on all the things they did in the popular gaming platform.

Ever since the global COVID-19 pandemic started, people have been forced to stay in their houses. Because of this, individuals across the globe looked for other things that they could use to entertain themselves.

Recently, Sony released the popular PS5 consoles, which offer advanced gaming features. On the other hand, the predecessors of PlayStation 5 also received new titles.

Thanks to these enhancements, more consumers became more attracted to PlayStation gaming. Now, if you are one of the long-time fans of Sony, you can now use the new tool to reminisce all your gaming activities.

PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up Tool

According to IGN Southeast Asia's latest report, Sony's new PlayStation Wrap-Up tool allows gamers to see their gaming stats.

"In 2021 there were a lot of fantastic experiences that many PlayStation fans enjoyed, such as Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop," said the giant gaming company via its official PlayStation Blog post.

The tech firm added that the new tool is compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 models. However, Sony did not clarify if other consoles could also use it.

Aside from this, the gaming company also announced that the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up tool will only last from Jan. 20 until Feb. 20. This means that you only have one month to use the innovation.

What PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up Tool Offers

The new tool for PS5 and PS5 consoles allows consumers to see all the things connected to their gaming activities. These include their total hours of playing time, favorite games, achieved trophies, as well as their 2021 Trophy Cabinet.

If you already have PS5 and PS4, then the total number of hours will be divided accordingly. Aside from this, those who will log into the PlayStation Wrap-Up tool will have a free reward, an exclusive PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up avatar collection.

For more news updates about PlayStation and other products of Sony, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

