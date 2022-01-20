Samsung's February Event, which will be launching the next Galaxy S series, has been confirmed, hinting that the Note series is coming to an end.

Samsung February Event Confirmed

As per a news story by The Verge, the South Korea-based phone maker has already confirmed in a press release from the president of Samsung, T M Roh, that the next Unpacked event is set to kick off next month.

However, Samsung has yet to release more specific details regarding its upcoming event in February, such as the date and time. In the meantime, fans were only assured that Unpacked would be unleashing the next S series from the phone maker.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Engadget, some rumors predict that the Feb. event of Samsung is happening on Feb. 8.

Samsung Galaxy S Series 2022

The Samsung exec further said in his blog that "the next generation of Galaxy S is here."

Although the giant phone maker has yet to unveil the specs of the upcoming S series, the president of Samsung hinted at some of what fans should expect.

The next smartphone of the tech giant is touted to sport both speed and power in terms of performance. Not to mention that the built-in tools within the mobile device are also expected to bring more efficiency.

On top of that, the Samsung boss also claims that the cameras of the next S lineup are expected to take "the best and brightest photos and videos you've ever captured with a phone."

Samsung S Series to Replace Note?

The Verge further noted in the same report that the Galaxy Note Series was nowhere to be found in 2021. As such, some are still skeptical that the lineup is getting a comeback in 2022.

Now, Roh is seemingly hinting that these Note fans should expect their favorite Galaxy phone lineup to be absent for this year yet again.

The Samsung boss went on to say that the upcoming smartphones of the South Korean phone maker are "the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created."

He added that the upcoming smartphone will bring "together with the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."

The news release from the South Korean tech giant also hinted at the end that the Note series will be passed on to the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra.

