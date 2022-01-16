Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup series leaks online, including the first-ever "Ultra" top-of-the-line variant tablet, along with the mid-range S8 Plus and the Tab S8.

As per the news story by The Verge, another website, WinFuture, reportedly obtained the leaked comprehensive specs and the alleged official images of the upcoming tablet lineup of Samsung.

On top of that, the said website also shared its prediction of the introduction date of the whole Galaxy Tab S8 series next month, but more on that later.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Leaks Design

First, let us dive into the potential design of the next-generation tablets of the South Korean tech giant behind the sought-after foldable smartphone nowadays.

Interestingly, the first-ever Ultra model of the tablet lineup of Samsung is reportedly bringing the notch to the Galaxy S8, wherein it will be housing two 12-megapixel front-facing cameras.

What's more, the flagship model of the tablet lineup of the South Korea-based firm is sporting a massive 14.6-inch display.

The screen of the Ultra features a Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of up to 2960 x 1848. Not to mention that the massive screen provides a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which would be best for action-packed gaming.

On the other hand, the mid-range Tab S8 Plus carries a smaller 12.7 inches AMOLED display of up to 2800 x 1752 px resolution.

Meanwhile, the Tab S8, the base model of the next-gen Samsung tablets, gets the smaller display among the rest of the series, with only an 11-inch LCD screen, which carries a resolution of up to 2560 x 1600 px.

WinFuture noted in the same report that the Tab S8 Plus and the Tab S8 are both getting a notch-less design. That said, the notch would only be found on the Ultra variant of the tablet series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Specs

The leaked specs by WinFuture further showed that all of the tablets in the upcoming lineup of Samsung are getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, along with the Adreno 730 GPU.

On top of that, according to the report by Engadget, the leak also revealed that all of these tablets are getting Dolby-Atmos quad speakers. For its connectivity, the whole series will release with an optional 5G variant, along with the WiFi-only option.

As for the battery specs of the upcoming tablets, the Ultra is featuring a massive 11,200 mAh, while the Tab S8 Plus is getting a 10,090 battery, whereas the base model only carries an 8,000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Release

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is likely to see the light of day on Feb. 8, during the Unpacked event of Samsung, wherein its flagship smartphone, the S22, is reportedly debuting as well.

