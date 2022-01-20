PlayStation's creator, Ken Kuratagi, recently said that he disapproves of the Metaverse and would rather hang out in real life than the digital world. It might indicate that the PlayStation's development would lean towards games only and an augmented reality experience, but not of a Metaverse for the console.

PlayStation's Ken Kuratagi: Disapproves of the Metaverse

Ken Kuratagi's recent interview with Bloomberg revealed a lot of opinions from the PlayStation's creator's feelings of the upcoming Metaverse. Here, Kuratagi said he prefers real-life over a shared world or a digital experience that confines a person to see the created knowledge.

The gaming legend is also not a fan of AR and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Instead of focusing on Metaverse development, Kuratagi would rather focus on creating robots powered by AI that would help society. Despite the plans of the PlayStation division from Sony of a new PSVR2 unveiled in CES 2022, the PS inventor still does not approve of the hardware as it confines people from seeing the real world.

No PS Meta? Kuratagi Says Robotics for Better Society

Kuratagi would instead focus his career on something that would help society, and he believes it is with Ascent.AI's focus on robotics. The inventor's startup boasts of a Japan-made robot that aims to bring valuable functions and assistive technology that may soon be of service to the world.

However, this does not entirely put the PS Meta out of the equation as Sony can develop the experience themselves, putting it on PlayStation for application. Moreover, it could invite other creators to play on the console for their Metaverse.

PlayStation and its Popularity

The PlayStation is a massively known console globally, and it took the world by storm when it launched in the late 90s for people to enjoy and play games. Currently, the world is looking at the fifth regular release of the PlayStation with the PS5, bringing the first white-colored console from Sony's production since its first release that focused on grey then black.

Sony's PlayStation became a global hit, with a massive fandom in different places of the world, with people willing to pay more to receive the console in their region. Leaks show that there are new patents for the console from Sony, and it would focus on a dual GPU version of it that would focus on cloud gaming at home.

But it highly resembles that of the PS5 Digital Version that removed the disc slot already.

Nevertheless, Ken Kuratagi's original PlayStation brought the world one of its earliest consoles and the succeeding ones, including the PS2, PS3, and the PS4. The focus of Kuratagi towards robotics is suitable for a better society, aiming to bring a helping hand through mechanical technology.

However, the PS Metaverse may not be scrapped at all as it could allow other metas to play on the console or bring over what Sony developed for the platform.

