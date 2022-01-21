McDonald's "Steal a Fry" tweet has gained a lot of attention from its fans. The giant fast foods company posted a tweet with a photo of its popular french fries without any context.

In the Twitter post, McDonald's stated that fans need to reply to the pinch emoji in the comment section so that they can have one stick of its fries.

Posted on Jan. 20, the simple tweet was able to generate more than 23,000 likes, 14,500 retweets, and 4,600 quote tweets. Most of the fans in the comment section are just going with the fast-food company's vibe.

However, some South Koreans seem to be triggered by McDonald's tweet. But why are they bashing the pinching emoji in the company's Twitter post?

McDonald's 'Steal a Fry' Tweet Bashed by South Koreans

According to Vice Asia's Facebook post, most of the complainers on McDonald's viral tweet are South Korean men.

Right now, the pinching hand emoji is being used by female protesters to ridicule men because of the pay and labor inequalities they are experiencing in the country, as reported by Los Angeles Times.

Because the pinching hand emoji became popular in South Korea, male residents are now considering the use of this emoji as an insult.

"Hey, McDonald, your tweet is a direct insult to Korean males. We don't use *pinching hand emoji* to steal a fry because it is regarded as a symbol of our small penis," said @mockign, one of the Twitter users who re-tweeted McDonald's post.

He added that the fast-food company needs to change the icon, or they will boycott the popular McDonald's.

Meanings of Pinch Hand Emoji

The pinching hand emoji has a lot of meanings, especially in different countries. South Koreans usually see it as an insult because it is being used in feminist movements to insult men.

However, this icon also symbolizes the popular food mandu (dumpling) in this country. Meanwhile, in Israel, the pinching hand emoji is used when people are annoyed with other individuals. It can also be used to ask another person to be patient.

In other news, YouTuber Adalia Rose passed away at the age of 15. Meanwhile, doctors are concerned about the popular TikTok "Sleepy Chicken" challenge.

