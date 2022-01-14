Adalia Rose, a popular YouTuber with a rare genetic condition, died at the age of 15. Many ffollowers expressed their grief on various social media websites.

Because of her unusual appearance, many people tended to make fun of her, especially when she was starting blogging. But, her positive vibe captured the hearts of many netizens.

"Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it," captioned in her Instagram account on its latest post.

The IG post also stated that the popular YT influencer touched millions of lives. On the other hand, her family thanked the doctors and nurses who kept her healthy during her days.

RIP Adalia Rose

According to BBC News' latest report, Rose's rare and fatal genetic condition affects her physical growth. It also prevents her physical features from developing properly, giving her an unusual appearance.

Also Read: YouTube Announces Live 24-Hour Interactive Year-End Event Escape2021-BTS, Doja Cat, and MORE

USA Today reported that the condition she was suffering from is called Progeria, which is comparable to the popular movie "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." Medical experts explained that individuals with Progeria only have an average lifespan of 13 years. But, there are some lucky people who reached 20 years old.

RIP Adalia Rose...thank you for sharing your life with us. A life with an indelible sense of authenticity and joy every day. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BzD57QDYSC — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) January 13, 2022

Despite her genetic condition, Adalia Rose could still live her life to the fullest, inspiring other people. Many fans thanked her for bringing joy to their lives.

How Can You Help

Although she is a very popular YouTuber, her family still needs financial help right now. Yliana Dadashi, one of the friends of Rose's family, decided to create a GoFundMe.

The accumulated fund will be used for her medical expenses and her funeral. As of the moment, the GoFundMe project has already raised more than $16,000, thanks to the 171 donors.

If you want to help, you can click this link or search for "Memorial for Adalia Rose" on the GoFundMe website. Once you are there, you can either donate or share the link to encourage more donors.

In other news, Masayuki Uemura, the iconic NES designer, passed away at 78 last December 6, 2021. Meanwhile, R. Kelly's YouTube channels were recently removed.

For more news updates about other YouTubers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Keanu Reeves Reveals He Does Not Know How NFT, Cryptocurrencies Work; Matrix Star HODLs Coins

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.