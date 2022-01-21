A "Roblox" troll infamous for being a thorn in the side of the game's communities has been ordered to stay off the game, as well as pay a massive fine.

The order from an Oakland, California court, levied against YouTuber Benjamin Robert Simon (aka Ruben Sim), is due to Simon's antics that "Roblox" developer Roblox Corporation has been trying to deal with for a while, according to Engadget.

He is well-known for harassing the game's player base, as well as notably using homophobic and racist slurs. Simon is also alleged to have sexually harassed a number of players, as well as uploading photos of Adolf Hitler.

Aside from being ordered to indefinitely stay off the game, the YouTuber is also expected to pay the "Roblox" creator $150,000 in damages. Simon reportedly agreed as well to not "make or public false threats of terrorist activity" relating to the game, which goes back to something he did last year.

He is likewise ordered to not even go near the "Roblox" offices, or threaten/encourage violence against the company's employees and workplaces, as per Polygon.

Back in November, Roblox Corporation sued the YouTuber for $1.6 million for temporarily shutting down their Developers Conference held in October 2021.

According to a report by The Verge, Simon allegedly stirred up his Discord followers into a so-called "cybermob" to threaten the "Roblox" developer of a fake terrorist act similar to what happened during April 3, 2018, active shooter incident at YouTube's San Bruno, CA headquarters.

As a result, the event was temporarily put on hold while law enforcement authorities responded to the threats.

Simon maintains a relatively big YouTube channel with around 850,000 subscribers as of the moment. He is well-known for posting "Roblox" videos. He has declined to comment on the recent lawsuit, though he already has a video about the $1.6 million lawsuit against him.

Read Also: Top Three Companies Creating the Metaverse Now: Meta, Epic Games, Roblox

Who Is This So-Called 'Roblox' Troll?

Ruben Sim is considered quite notorious in "Roblox" circles as a "persistent troll." There are no immediate stories that corroborate his alleged racist, homophobic antics or sexual harassment incidents, but a quick look at his YouTube channel could make somebody consider his content relatively controversial.

In a certain video, Simon is shown to "sneak in" and interview a few "Roblox" users from China over the "Great Firewall" that apparently restricts foreigners from accessing the platform within the country:

He also posted a video three years ago, which details how he's now "banned for life" from the game:

Ruben Sim's Troubled Relationship With 'Roblox'

"Roblox" as a platform is worth an insane $45 billion (as per The New York Times) and largely features underage users. Simon's so-called antics have gotten him in trouble with the platform multiple times over the years, with him being levied one ban after another.

However, he has seemingly kept on accessing the platform despite being banned by "hacking" accounts made by other people. It is likely that "Roblox's" mostly young user base is what's making them go after Simon, but there are so many other unknown details behind closed doors.

Related Article: [Esports] Best Video Games for Kids: Enjoyable and Fun for the Young and Young-at-Heart

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.