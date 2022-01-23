Elon Musk's neuralink chip implants are reminding several Twitter users of a technology featured in the hit sci-fi dystopian series, "Black Mirror."

BusinessInsider reports that the implants are being compared to a sci-fi device which lets people "record" memories and re-watch them whenever they want. Aside from that, the device is also able to edit, censor, or delete any memories you record with it.

A Neuralink implant, as per the Tesla CEO's plans, will basically offer the same features. This claim comes after Musk was able to demo the technology working on a pig (via The Independent), where in a presentation he claimed his tech will allow people to save and replay memories.

Furthermore, he also stated that Neuralink will also allow people to download these memories "into a new body or a robot body," which almost sounds like a play at making yourself immortal.

With this, the now-defunct sci-fi series (it went off-air in 2019) was once again trending on the web. Twitter users were specifically mentioning the episode "The Entire History Of You," which aired way back in 2011.

The bit where Neuralink can be downloaded onto a new (potentially robotic) body is also compared to another episode titled "Be Right Back," which aired in 2013.

But while the topic did trend on Twitter for a while, most people don't seem to be a fan of it:

we can't get a new season of black mirror because we're LIVING it im finna cry https://t.co/3rEAj7Jiqt — zae @ sundance (@ItsZaeOk) January 22, 2022

People were citing how "Black Mirror" portrayed the technology as not that positive, with one user saying that the world "learned nothing" watching these two episodes.

The real life Black Mirror episode is the fact we all watched Black Mirror and learned nothing https://t.co/EkHPUNukyD — bort (@thabigsokk) January 23, 2022

The sci-fi series gained a reputation for its satirization of the world's connection to technology. Most of the time, the portrayals of super-advanced tech raised awareness of potential issues that come with widespread use of the aforementioned tech.

Read Also: Neuralink: Co-Founder Leaves, What is Happening to Elon Musk's Brain Company?

What Is Elon Musk's Neuralink Tech?

Elon Musk's Neuralink startup was established with the aim of connecting people's brains to computers far easier than ever before.

This is meant to make the usage of technology more efficient (i.e. operating your smartphone using your mind instead of your slower hands), as well as allow for the treatment of specific brain ailments. It also looks to allow human minds to compete with real AI, writes CNBC.

There are numerous instances of a Neuralink implant already seen working in animal test subjects. You already read about the pig with the chip, which according to NBC News is poised to help treat conditions like memory loss, hearing loss, insomnia, and even depression.

The brain-computer interface company has also put an implant into a monkey, which was demonstrated using it to play video games using only its mind. CNBC reports that the said monkey had a computer chip implanted into its skull, which was connected to its brain using "tiny wires."

But all of these animal trials could soon be over, if a certain job posting by the company is to be believed.

Neuralink is currently looking for a clinical trial director, which likely means that the brain interface startup is looking to start human trials soon. But for now, everything remains to be seen with this venture.

Related Article: Neuralink to Possibly Sell Your Thoughts? Here's What Could Make Elon Musk's Brain Chip Unsafe

