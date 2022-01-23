WhatsApp will soon allow phone data transfers from Android devices to iPhones in-app, according to reports and rumors about this upcoming migration feature. Before this, users had to use external software or application to make this possible, giving people limited options to use their WhatsApp when changing smartphones with different OS.

WhatsApp: Android to iPhone Chat History Transfers Coming

A report from WABetaInfo narrates the new feature from WhatsApp that brings its awaited part of transferring chat data from Android to iPhone's iOS without the need for the intricate process. The latest beta version of the application allows a seamless transfer with one app only, and the WhatsApp development team makes this one.

Before this, people need to use the migration features from other apps, something that people cannot do alone with their device or when logging in from one device to another. The feature is a part of WhatsApp's encryption for a device, making the said chat history secure from copies on another device.

That is one of the reasons why WhatsApp cannot transfer that quickly on one device.

Read Also: Whatsapp Android Beta: Voice Notes Will Soon Be Playable in the Background

WhatsApp Android to iPhone: Verification to Transfer Data

An app from the App Store to help transfer data from one device to another is the way to go. The app called "Move to iOS" is the tool required for the process and would help transfer Android data to the iPhones without the hustle and hardships.

The app helps transfer data and the migration of Android to iOS, something that requires payment from other features before.

WhatsApp: Data Transfers and Disputes

WhatsApp users are known for having a struggle. The main problem is that people need to have the same operating system for their device before changing to migrate chat history, or else that data will be lost.

However, people can purchase services like software that helps transfer chat data and other information from one device to another. The said software helps migrate chat history without losing anything, primarily focusing on what a person needs from the app. And while this software is helpful, not a lot is a fan of it as they need to purchase its services.

The struggle is real for WhatsApp users, indeed, and this is something that will soon be over.

Despite the many struggles that WhatsApp is facing as an instant messaging platform from Facebook, many companies still prefer this for running their business or operations.

At least now, WhatsApp made way for people to transfer chat data from one device to another, and it is not entirely focused on similar software. Soon, people can enjoy transferring Android to iPhone and the other way around, something which was the requirement for some as they switch company phones.

Related Article: UltFone Transfer Review - Does UltFone Transfer Actually Work? [2022]

Written by Isaiah Richard

This article is owned by TechTimes

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.