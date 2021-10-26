WhatsApp transfer from iPhone to Android is now available for the latest Pixel 6 smartphone from Google, and it is for those that have already received the latest device from the internet company. It is known that before the accessibility feature of Facebook's WhatsApp, it had made it a hard transition from transferring from one device to another.

WhatsApp Transfer: iPhone to Android Pixel

Google has announced that the transfer of WhatsApp chat data and history from iPhone to Pixel is now available, and it is through the built-in features of the social networking application. Google has released this because of the recent Android 12 release that the company has recently made available for the Pixel 6 phones first.

Next in line are the older versions of the Pixel phones, and then other companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

WhatsApp has been greatly considered for Google's new smartphone, especially with the Pixel that hails the Android, so that it may transfer its data from the iPhone's iOs.

Read Also: Google Pixel 6 Feature Handles Calls from Call Centers for Less Wait Time

How to Do It

Users need to do it wired, or the old-fashioned way, simply with a USB-C to Lightning cable, something that is standard on iPhone 11 and up. Next, users can scan a QR code from the WhatsApp app of both devices or go to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android.

Initially, it is only the iPhone to Samsung Android that is supported here, but the good thing is that Google has added Pixel to this function.

WhatsApp: Is It Still Used?

WhatsApp has been on the edge of the app usage preference of users, and while a lot of individuals and companies are boycotting them, some remain to use the app. It has also rolled out a lot of functions and features over the past month, and most of them are focused on business and personal improvements on the app.

The social networking and instant messaging application of WhatsApp have been involved in different controversies and problems in the past already, making it an app that is avoided by many. ProPublica once shared that WhatsApp moderators can read the chat of its users, while Facebook and its team have denied this allegation.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp is used now for the different purposes of users and remains an application that is intended for its feature, to send and receive messages, among other calling functions.

WhatsApp may be something that has been facing issues of trust and belief, but it remains an app that a lot of Americans use, as well as the entire world.

Related Article: WhatsApp to End Support For Some Devices Starting November 1 | Save Your Chat History Before the Deadline

This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.