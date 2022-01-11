WhatsApp Android Beta: Voice Notes Will Soon Be Playable in the Background

WhatsApp is reportedly adding a voice notes feature for its upcoming Android beta update.

According to reports, the first time that the platform introduced this feature was back in April 2021, when the playback speed of voice notes was discussed. In September of the same year, the app allowed previewing the notes before sending them to another user.

This time, the social media app is likely introducing another change for this feature. In the future, users will be able to listen to their voice messages in the background.

New WhatsApp Global Voice Note Player

According to a report by XDA Developers, WABetaInfo revealed that the most recent Android beta version 2.22.3.1 will now allow a user to play voice notes in the background.

From the top portion of the application, users will notice that the voice note player will appear once you are done playing the voice notes and accessing the home/chat screen.

Users will also see its progress bar beside its buttons that you can use for resuming, pausing, and closing the voice notes. Apart from that, WhatsApp may allow resuming the voice note player after you open another app. There's no official confirmation about this change as of press time.

WABetaInfo wrote that the said feature is currently under development so expect that it won't be available right away even to beta users. On a side note, the report gives a glimpse of what it can offer in the future.

Further details about this feature are not yet revealed on the official website. WhatsApp has not yet given the exact date of its launch on the app's beta channel.

WhatsApp 'Mentions' Feature

In another report from Daily Star, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that can inform you if your friends are discussing things about you on the app. If you're curious about what people say about you when you're not around, this is a feature that you can not afford to miss.

According to the article, WhatsApp can possibly roll out a feature that will mention your name in group chats that you belong to. To add, this will be more manageable on your end since you can easily reply to someone within your circle.

Before, there will be a message alert that will notify you if someone leaves a message. This time, the sender's profile photo will reportedly appear as a notification. This will immediately inform the user who's talking about him/her without undergoing the need to scroll endlessly.

Currently, iOS 15 beta testers are testing this feature. WhatsApp has not yet announced the date of its availability on the Android platform.

Other WhatsApp Features

Last month, Tech Times reported that WhatsApp will now prevent users from seeing the "last seen" status of other people whom they do not know. This is a part of the privacy plan of the app to bar strangers from stalking users that they haven't yet chatted with before.

In the same month, we also wrote an article about the new cryptocurrency payment pilot feature of the app which will be made available in the US. This would now allow the consumers to send and receive money from their families, friends, and other people through the app.

