Tesla-powered Ford Mustang GT electric built by AEM is now gearing up to race its V8 fuel engine counterpart.

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang GT

As per a news story by Clean Technica, the Tesla-powered Mustang that goes by the moniker "Testang" was neatly built by AEM Electronics.

It is worth noting that AEM is known for building engine control units or ECUs that could stand alone even before EVs have emerged in the car scene. Since then, AEM has been helping tuners modify and produce impressive performance vehicles.

This time around, though, AEM is showing us that it also keeps up with time in its attempt to electric engine swap the iconic Ford Mustang GT.

The latest endeavor of AEM only goes to show that automobiles are inevitably going electric in the long run. Thus, older vehicles have to be future-proofed to follow this route by swapping their engines with electric versions.

However, AEM is trying to do this without compromising the performance of sports cars.

Ford Mustang GT with Tesla Engine?

The previous owner of the vehicle decided to stuff the Ford Mustang GT with the engine of the Tesla Model S, giving the 2007 sports car its electric treatment, according to a report by CarBuzz.

However, an engineer from AEM, Nate Stewart, completed the transformation of the fifth-generation Mustang into a sports electric vehicle.

Stewart narrated that he saw the 2007 Mustang with a Tesla drivetrain on an online classified ads platform, Craigslist, wherein the previous owner did all the nitty and gritty job of transforming it in his garage.

Now, AEM is working on testing its EV parts of the highly modified Mustang.

It is worth noting that the "Testang" charges like any Tesla EV using the standard EV changer of the Elon Musk-founder automaker.

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang vs. V8 Engine

CleanTechnica further added in the same report that the Tesla-powered Ford Mustang showcases the same engine power as the Tesla Model S, boasting 470 horsepower and 440+ lb-ft of torque.

However, CarBuzz noted that AEM EV has yet to test out the "Testang" in a dyno, which the firm plans to show in its next video, showcasing its car project.

After which, when everything goes as planned, AEM is also planning to race the Tesla Model S that was modified to sport a V8 engine.

