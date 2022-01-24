German Bionic features a new exosuit that aims to help workers carry the load in factories and plants, seeking to better their work by providing aid. Exoskeletons now are not yet that robust in carrying massive loads. Most that offer now only aid people in the proper form of lifting and evenly distributing the load to avoid workplace injuries.

German Bionic's Exosuit: Helping Workers Carry the Load Easier

German Bionic is a company that now features an exosuit or exoskeleton that aims to help people lift better and smarter, to help them in the strenuous tasks present in their everyday lives. It may not be a suit that will epically help them lift one hundred times their body weight as seen on sci-fi movies, but it still is a step towards improvement.

The "Cray X" exosuit is a cybernetic frame that aims to help a person lift and work better for more efficient work or processes in everyday settings. The suit adds 30 kilograms more than a person can support, meaning that people can easily lift objects with wearable technology.

Of course, the load will still be for the person to bear, but what it brings is the assist that will make the activity bearable and better.

Exosuits Now: Not Yet for Tons of Weight but is Helpful

Exosuits, as seen on sci-fi media, now show that a person can lift as much as 1,000 kilograms or a ton easily, which is still humanly impossible until now. However, that is the end goal for some companies, and German Bionic is also looking into improving its technology to handle more and bring a more refined experience.

Robotics and Human Cybernetics

Robots and other mechanical beings make people's lives easier and assist them, and it has been so since the time it was first conceived. Support robots are here to assist in helping disabled people and will help those that need it the most, particularly for making life better without the need to ask other people for it.

On the other hand, cybernetics is a way to incorporate robotics into humans, particularly in attaching wearable technology to improve on different functions that were rendered disabled by certain events. One example would be the cybernetic frame in Japan that aims to help in therapy for people learning to walk again.

The world already sees many helpful techs to assist them in their everyday lives to a better function and mobility.

However, it is still developing; something like German Bionics aims to debut soon for all workers doing the heavy lifting, literally. Gone are the days when people need to strain themselves into accomplishing a task that is way out of their proportions, especially as it may result in injury or, worse, death.

