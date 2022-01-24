TikTok Egg Peeling Challenge: What's 'Eggstreme' Behind this Viral Trend?

TikTok challenges are getting more interesting as content creators have come up with another trend on the platform. The latest viral challenge is all about peeling raw eggs straight from the refrigerator.

What's so engaging in this current TikTok trend?

TikTok Egg Peeling Challenge

Peeling an egg has been a challenge for some people as it can be easier said than done regardless of whether they are using their bare hands or equipment. However, in TikTok, even a simple activity can transform into a more engaging challenge.

According to CNET, the most recent challenge points to a lot of egg peeling clips on TikTok. Since we mentioned peeling, it will not tackle shedding the eggshell of hard-boiled eggs. Instead, challengers will be required to peel raw eggs straight from the chicken.

The hardest part here is the meticulous peeling of the eggshell. The user who wants to join the challenge should peel the raw egg with extreme care to avoid damaging its membrane.

At the end of the day, the result is a highly-sensitive, jiggly egg.

Related Article: TikTok Egg Cracking Challenge: Viral Video of Woman Who Destroys Egg Like a Boss--Science Explains Why it is Hard

How to Start Egg Peeling Challenge

Per @btypep, a TikTok user, the egg peeling challenge requires a raw egg. Those up for the challenge will be tasked to peel all of its yolks without breaking the egg sag thus failing the challenge.

The content creator gave a tip to the willing participants. He recommended that the challengers should first lightly tap the egg's bottom part until a crack appears.

The small crack will be just enough to pull a very small part of the shell. After that, the succeeding processes will follow until a person completely peels the egg.

While these tips appear to be easy, they actually come easier than done. Many viewers posted their egg peeling videos on TikTok. Some succeeded while others failed in the challenge.

The Egg-Celent Part Behind This Challenge

The excitement that we build up before doing this challenge could be a part of the addictive cycle of this task. According to NW psychiatrist Dr. Philip Tam, there's a huge thrill in anticipating what would happen next after a series of events.

"One can liken it to the 'Jack-in-the-box' effect on a young child. The child knows what will happen as the handle is repeatedly turned around, but that does not lessen the fun and excitement when the Jack jumps out of the container!" the clinical lecturer said.

Another expert Dr. Juliette Tobias-Webb commented that the high viewership of the egg peeling challenge is born out of rewarding results and feelings. This later points out the element of satisfaction, surprise, and curiosity in one serving.

For more viral trends, you can check Tech Times' latest report about McDonald's "Steal a Fry" tweet. You can also read our article about a new challenge called "Sleepy Chicken," which experts found dangerous for consumers.

Read Also: TikTok Weird Food Trends: Mustard on Watermelon is Viral Now But How's the Taste?



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.