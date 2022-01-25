IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy, payroll, finance and other critical business systems solutions, is today announcing the appointment of Paul Nagy as Chief Product Officer. A seasoned software executive, Nagy will be responsible for owning global product strategy, product delivery and pricing across IRIS' product portfolio.

"Paul brings a wealth of experience developing mission critical software and understands what it takes to create highly usable, intuitive solutions for essential industries like accountancy," says Elona Mortimer-Zhika, CEO of IRIS Software Group.

"As we continue to expand our global presence, it is vital that we have the right product leadership in place to support our vision to empower professionals to thrive on the work they love. Paul will be integral as IRIS continues to bring together leading modern technology and deep sector knowledge to help accountants, finance and HR teams address the twin challenges of supporting and growing their teams and businesses.

Nagy brings over 28 years' experience steering software development and technology innovation across multiple industries, with extensive SaaS and agile development expertise. Throughout his career he has focused on building high-performing global teams that collaborate closely with engineering to deliver customer driven solutions and boost customer loyalty.

He previously served as Chief Product Officer at Omnitracs, a fleet intelligence company serving the largest fleets in the transportation and distribution industries, where he was a member of the Executive Team and responsible for global product strategy and delivery, building and managing a global Product and Development team. Prior to Omnitracs he was Chief Product Officer at CDK Global and has held multiple senior product development roles throughout his career at companies including Cobalt, Selectica, NeXT and Apple.

"IRIS has assembled a talented and high energy team that is focused on growth, and I'm thrilled to join this group to accelerate our success and focus on the next stage of cloud innovation," says Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer, IRIS Software.

"IRIS is in a strong position to continue its global momentum by leveraging the power of its recent best-of-breed acquisitions along with its existing offerings. I am excited to be part of a company with such a deep heritage in both technology and sector expertise like accountancy and education, focused on how it can give time to professionals to do the work they are valued for."

