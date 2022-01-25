Omicron-Specific Pfizer Vaccine's Clinical Trials Begin To Test Efficiency and Safety

The new Omicron-specific Pfizer vaccine is now preparing to start its clinical trials. The upcoming laboratory tests of Pfizer and BioNTech are expected to observe and confirm the efficiency and safety of the modified medicine.

Recently, Pfizer explained that it is working on a redesigned version of its COVID-19 vaccine so that the new Omicron variant can be neutralized.

After confirming the development of this new medicine, the giant health firm provided its estimated arrival date. Tech Times previously reported that the redesigned Pfizer vaccine might arrive around March.

This health innovation is currently essential, especially since Omicron is just one of the latest variants of COVID-19. The other one is Deltracron, which is a combination of Omicron and Delta strains.

Omicron-Specific Pfizer Vaccine's Clinical Trials

According to NBC News' latest report, Pfizer is planning to enroll 1,420 health individuals who are around between 18 to 55 years old.

The medical company announced that the clinical trials would evaluate the safety of the new vaccine and its capability to generate a strong immune response against the new COVID-19 virus.

Aside from this, Pfizer also explained that the participants would be divided into three groups. These include vaccinated, unvaccinated, and fully vaccinated who received booster shots.

Once the laboratory tests for Pfizer's new vaccine begin, health experts will use the gathered information to know if the individuals in each group need to have one, two, or three doses of the modified medicine.

Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Still Not FDA Authorized

As of the moment, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids below five years old is still not authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the current White House Chief Medical Advisor, hopes that the FDA will soon allow this COVID-19 medicine.

"My hope is that it's going to be within the next month or so and not much later than that, but I can't guarantee that," said Fauci via CNBC.

He added that it will still depend on the FDA's final decision that Pfizer's vaccine will be used for children below five years old.

