2023 Toyota Sequoia’s Hybrid V6 Engine Boasts 437 HP

2023 Toyota Sequoia's hybrid V6 engine still boasts an impressive 437 horsepower, along with the additional advanced technology inside the cabin of the full-size SUV of the Japanese automaker.

2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

The Sequoia SUV is finally releasing with a standard hybrid powertrain, gas-guzzler V8 engine of its predecessor, as per a news story by Digital Trends.

On top of the new hybrid engine, the full-size Toyota SUV is also getting an advanced infotainment system that supports current tech trends.

Not to mention that the driver-assist tech of the hybrid SUV further helps make the massive car to be driven easily.

However, despite the move of Toyota to keep up with the latest trend in-car tech, the Sequoia is staying true to its roots with its impressive off-road performance, as well as its notable towing capabilities.

2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid V6 Engine

According to a report by Motor1, the 2023 Sequoia flaunts a hybrid V6 under its hood, which is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo.

To simplify things, Toyota aptly calls the new hybrid V6 engine, i-Force Max.

Its hybrid engine is not skimping on power, which the Sequoia has been known for through the years. In fact, its new engine sports an impressive 437 horsepower, along with 583 pound-feet of torque, making heavy towing effortless.

Meanwhile, the gearbox of the Sequoia is a 10-speed automatic.

Although Toyota has yet to release any fuel economy figures for the new hybrid engine of its massive SUV, the Japan-based automaker says that it is significantly more efficient than the previous V8 fuel engine.

Motor1 noted in the same news story that the previous gas-guzzling engine of the SUV performs at 17 miles per gallon when driven on the highways.

On the other hand, when the previous Sequoia were to be driven in the stop-and-go roads of the city, it only booked 15 miles per gallon.

2023 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid Tech

Digital Trends said in its report that the 2023 Sequoia carries a Toyota Audio Multimedia infotainment system on its massive 14.0-inch touchscreen.

However, it is worth pointing out that the lower trims of the full-size SUV get a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen on its dashboard.

Regardless of screen size, the infotainment system on the upcoming SUV supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The humongous SUV should be easy to park despite its massive body as it sports a 360-degree camera system, along with a rearview camera mirror.

