Molekule, the leading reinventors of air purification technology, has recently launched its premium air purifiers in the UK. Now, with new advanced sensing technology and Air Score feature, Molekule's Air Pro purifier will provide users with detailed visual insight into the quality of the air they're breathing at home.

Users will be able to see a full breakdown of the levels of bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens, and other pollutants in their home. Newly-activated sensors will measure and show the levels of certain dangerous chemicals that the Air Pro can actively destroy, such as VOCs, as well as CO2 levels and relative humidity (RH).

In a further development, a new Air Score will be available on the Molekule app, allowing users to see the relative quality of their indoor air - ranked from 1 to 500 based on levels of particulate matter and chemicals detected.

All insights are available via a free firmware and app update.

These new developments enhance Molekule's already-revolutionary ability to destroy the widest range of pollutants on the market through its PECO technology, including particles 1,000 times smaller than the HEPA standard tests for. Third party research has even shown that Molekule destroys COVID-19 virus by over 99% in 1 hour in small chamber and swatch lab tests, and inactivates H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% in single pass experiments.

Molekule has recently launched its Air Pro model in the UK - available at molekule.uk and retailing for £1,049.

