TikTok User Tracks His Missing Airpods Through iPhone in Viral Video | Here's What Happen

A viral video on TikTok showed how a content creator tracked his stolen AirPods at a gym through his iPhone.

According to Gabriel who is also known as @gabriel4j, he first noticed that his audio wearables were missing when he went to Planet Fitness.

Here's what happened and the solution that he did to retrieve his Apple wearables.

TikToker Tracks AirPods' Location Through iPhone

According to Daily Dot, TikTok user Gabriel posted the first clip of him tracking his missing AirPods to a nearby house. For the viewers to understand the video better, he put an overlay text on it.

The content creator first went to a house where an older lady responded. At that time, Gabriel grew doubtful about the location. He asked the woman if he could speak to her about his stolen AirPods.

After explaining the situation to the lady, she requested his son to show up. Apparently, Gabriel noticed that he knew this person. He recognized his identity when he went to the gym the past day.

According to the TikToker, all he wanted was to retrieve his missing AirPods. He clarified that did not want to press any charges against whoever stole them.

The woman called his son to come out and he denied stealing the Apple accessories. Later, she told him to give the AirPods to the rightful owner.

How TikTok Viewers See The Incident

Over TikTok, many viewers commended how the mother handled the issue with his son. One user said that he lauded the mom's efforts by not condoning his son's actions. Another TikTok user commented that the woman is her hero.

Amid praises, Gabriel also received flaks from others. For instance, one wrote that he was cheap because he drove all the way to the neighborhood just to get his stolen AirPods.

The viewers were quick to comment about this.

"Everyone's saying it's cheap?? They are $150. I make 15-60k a month and even I'd be tracking them down," another replied.

What Happened Next

For part two of the clip, Gabriel said that he saw the boy holding two pairs of AirPods. The boy said that maybe he only dropped them after Gabriel told him that he had already seen the same pattern.

In an interview with Daily Dot, he explained that they forgot to secure their lockers which contain AirPods.

Regarding the incident, Gabrial chose to not share the details with Planet Fitness gym.

Truly, Apple has been exerting efforts to maximize security measures for its devices. In line with this, Tech Times previously reported that the Find My iPhone app helped the authorities to catch a suspect who was about to escape from the scene.

