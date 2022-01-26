'TFT' Set 6.5 Renata Release Rumor: Will the Zaunite Support Really Arrive? Here's Proof

"TFT" Set 6.5 Neon Nights mid-set update is about to arrive. As its estimated launch date nears, various rumors are now appearing.

clean list showing Renata and Silco for TFT Set 6.5 pic.twitter.com/vhMry42fZs — Chay | Caitlyn Kiramman Supremacy (@Yazawa_Neeko) January 26, 2022

One of the speculations that currently attracts a lot of attention is the arrival of Renata's Zaunite support. This detail was first spotted in a determined unit called "Renata."

"Renata was datamined from a game called 金铲铲之战 which is a chinese mobile version of TFT. They got their own skin line and everything and they might do the same thing with champions now," said Monstrous Yi a popular game data miner on Twitter.

He added that he acquired the information in the r/RenataMains community. However, it is now restricted to outsiders.

'TFT' Set 6.5 Renata Release

According to Dot Esports' latest report, the recent September 2021 Champion Roadmap confirmed that there would be two new heroes in the "Teamfight Tactics" world.

Gente? Parece que vazou a primeira imagem da campeã suporte, com o nome de "Renata". A imagem e o nome foram extraídos do TFT Mobile Chinês (lembrando que eles tem skins exclusivas). Outro detalhe: o https://t.co/u5c8zpKREh é privado... pic.twitter.com/n9cZA4VohG — SCRAT (@lolscrat) January 26, 2022

Riot Games added that they would be released in the early stages of 2022. These are specifically Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, and the charismatic support Corina Veraza.



However, based on the latest leaked descriptions, it seems like fans can exclude Veraza as one of the new heroes in the lineup of Set 6.5 mid-set update.



Leaks claim that the new champion will have purple eyes and a metallic mask. These characteristics clearly fit Renata's appearance.

''Renata'' was datamined from a game called 金铲铲之战 which is a chinese mobile version of TFT. They got their own skin line and everything and they might do the same thing with champions now. But what for some reason https://t.co/P2fOaYx84M is private.https://t.co/r4qBbdqdYt pic.twitter.com/PmrDsbmCZy — Monstrous Yi (@MonstrousYi) January 26, 2022

Some of the fans even compared the hero's physical appearance to one of those in "Mortal Kombat."

'TFT' Set 6.5 Arrival Date

The leaks regarding the arrival of Renata are definitely exciting. However, you still need to remember that Riot Games hasn't confirmed this detail yet.

Right now, the best thing you can do is to wait for the actual launch date of "Teamfight Tactics." Recently, Riot Games' road map announced that the new version of the game would be released by Spring.

On the other hand, Jeff Craftbrew, the game company's dev drop executive producer, claimed that "TFT" Set 6.5 would be released around mid-February.

Now, various rumors claim that the new mid-set update will be launched on Feb. 2.

