Tesla's Fremont plant is now the most productive automotive factory in North America, as reported by Bloomberg Technology, citing it as once a GM facility. Nevertheless, the CEO and founder, Elon Musk, said that the plant is still operating with many limitations it faces. It means that the plant is not even at its full power, but it outputs like that on statistics.

Tesla Fremont: Most Productive Auto Plant in North America

A thread by Bloomberg Technology discussed why Tesla's Fremont, California, the factory is the most productive automotive plant in the entire NA region. The rank of Tesla beat that of its competitors, including Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Lordstown, Toyota, Hyundai, and other car companies that set up shops in the country.

Bloomberg said that Tesla's average for car production is at 8,550 cars per week, beating Toyota in Kentucky and BMW in South Carolina.

Little is it known that the Fremont factory was once a GM-owned plant that came from the 1960s and went under the management of Toyota before Tesla. The factory went through a lot, and it is an old relic indeed.

Elon Musk: Fremont has Limitations; Will Austin be Better?

Despite the massive production of Tesla's Fremont factory, it still has limitations, says the company CEO. According to Musk, the Fremont factory's limitations include the many job opportunities around the Bay Area, hindering workers from working for Tesla instead.

Our biggest limitation with Fremont is convincing enough associates to build cars when they have so many other job opportunities in the Bay Area!



Thanks again Tesla team for doing the hard work of building real products that people love ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

Musk still thanks the Tesla people for all of their hard work, which the CEO never fails to express.

Elon Musk and the Tesla Factories

Tesla has factories and plants to create its electric vehicles, home energy solutions, and its Gigafactories.

Precisely what is a Gigafactory? It is a plant or factory that focuses on creating massive outputs and units for a specific production while having many things in play. The mega factory for all things Tesla is already spread throughout the world, including that of Gigafactory Nevada, Gigafactory Berlin Germany, and Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

It has an upcoming Gigafactory in Tesla's new home base, Austin, Texas.

Tesla's gigafactories are famous for having a rapid production capability, also that Musk and his construction can also have the plant available in less than two years.

While Tesla Fremont is not a Gigafactory, nor will it ever be, it is still one of the most iconic as there would not be a massive production from the company. The Fremont plant started it and is the reason for the succeeding gigafactories that people now see in public.

Tesla is growing, and it may have bigger factories out in the world now, but it started its massive production in Fremont. It also served as Tesla's home for the longest time.

