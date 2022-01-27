Nvidia RTX 3050 Availability! Retailers Offering the New GPU and Other Details

Nvidia RTX 3050 is now available across the United States and U.K. However, the exact numbers of units are still not yet confirmed.

Although this is the case, the retailers that offer this new graphics processing unit have been identified. But, you need to be quick since rumors state that the available RTX 3050 stocks are still limited.

Well, this is expected since the Ampere GPU is the newest model of Nvidia. As of the moment, the new RTX 3050 has various types. These include Asus Phoenix RTX 3050, EVGA RTX 3050 XC, MSI Ventus RTX 3050, and other models.

This new Ampere GPU starts at $249.99 and can reach up to $399.99 depending on the retailer you are buying it from.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Availability

According to Games Radar's latest report, the new Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU is the best option right now for those who are looking for an advanced graphics processing unit but are on a tight budget.

If you are one of them, then here are the retailers in the U.K. and the U.S. you can visit:

Also Read: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ending the Miner Era for GPUs? Budget-Friendly Anti-Miner Graphics Card

United Kingdom

Ebuyer (offers pre-orders and day one units)

Overclockers UK (anticipate few units and more expensive price)

Currys (stocks can be available for a longer period)

Amazon (anticipate few units)

CCL Online (anticipate few units)

United States

Newegg (Price can range from $249.99 to $350)

Amazon (Already offering some units)

Best Buy (Prices and unit availability still unstable)

B&H Photo (Anticipate few units)

Dell (Retailer that is most likely to offer Nvidia RTX 3050)

Is Nvidia RTX 3050 Worth It?

Engadget reported that the arrival of Nvidia RTX 3050 can help consumers who are having a hard time finding a budget-friendly GPU.

This new computer component offers a lot of advantages, such as a decent 1444p gaming, low noise feature, low price, and 1080p/60fps.

In other news, Nvidia RTX 3080 12GB GPU was recently spotted in some stores. However, they quickly went out of stock. Meanwhile, a Vietnamese retailer was caught offering stolen GPUs in California.

For more news updates about Nvidia RTX 3050 and other new GPU models, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Nvidia, AMD GPU Prices Are Dropping Amid Crypto Crash | Is it Now the Right Time to Buy?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.