"Fortnite" Green Goblin skin set has finally arrived at the Epic Games' battle royale to take on Spider-Man on the island.

The latest crossover between Marvel and Epic Games brings the greatest nemesis of the former's friendly neighborhood web-slinger, Green Goblin, as a playable character in the free-to-play gaming title.

It seems that the arrival of Marvel superheroes and villains to "Fortnite" is not ending anything soon. In fact, just recently both Kate Bishop and Clint Barton of Disney+'s "Hawkeye" also joined the roster.

Last month, or on Dec. 16 to be more exact, Spider-Man graced Chapter 3 Season 1 of the battle royale, which has since been well-received by a lot of its players and fans of Marvel hero.

'Fortnite' Green Goblin Skin Set

This time around, though, the greatest foe of the friendly neighborhood hero is joining Spider-Man in the Fortnite island, as per a news story by GameSpot.

The Green Goblin set comes with a skin that carries the comic book look of Green Goblin, which boasts a pointy purple hat and scaly armor on his body, according to a report by PCGamer.

On top of that, the set also includes a Goblin Glider, a Pumpkin Bomb Back Bling, a Pumpkin P'axe pickaxe, and an Arm the Pumpkin! Emote. What's more, those who got the Green Goblin set are also getting a loading screen, which features both him and Spider-Man in action.

Meanwhile, "Fortnite" players could also buy these items individually, thus they could still get them without opting for the Green Goblin bundle. However, only those with the set could get the bonus Attack of the Goblin loading screen, so you might want to consider going that route.

It is with noting that previous "Fortnite" leaks have already hinted that the comic book look of Green Goblin is following Spider-Man's arrival to the island. Now, it has come true.

'Fortnite' Green Goblin Skin: How to Get

The skin set of Green Goblin would only be available in the item shop of Fortnite for a limited time. To be precise, it's staying there from Jan. 27 - Feb 5, giving players of the game ample opportunity to get the Marvel villain, albeit its brief availability.

PCGamer noted in the same news story that the skin of the Marvel villain sells to the tune of 1,500 V-buck, which is the in-game currency of the battle royale game.

On the other hand, the bundle, which includes not just the skin, but the pickaxe, emote, glider, and loading screen as well sells for 2,100 V-bucks.

