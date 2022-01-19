"Fortnite" leaks suggest that Marvel's Hawkeye and Green Goblin, Spider-Man's nemesis, as well as Arcane's Vi, are coming to the battle royale game of Epic Games as a playable characters.

As per a report by GameSpot, "Fortnite" leaks have unraveled three massive crossovers that could likely see the light of day in the battle royale gaming title soon.

The news outlet further suggested that some of the "Fortnite" crossovers could probably come to the game this week. But the three high-profile characters are said to be coming to the game no later than this month.

'Fortnite' Leak Hawkeye

According to a report by ScreenRant, it appears that the next collaboration of Epic Games with Marvel is nearing.

It is worth noting that it is not the first time that a Marvel hero or character has become a playable character on "Fortnite." Not to mention that even DC figures, such as Joker and Batman have also reached the sought-after gaming title.

In fact, Marvel's friendly neighborhood web-slinger, Spider-Man, has previously debuted on "Fortnite" as well.

This time around, though, a reputable leaker claims that Marvel's "Hawkeye" is also joining the game.

The leaker that goes by the name HYPEX teased the new collaboration skins of "Fortnite."

The "Fortnite" focused leaker said that Hawkeye's Clint and Kate skins are currently hiding in the game files of the Epic Games battle royale.

'Fortnite' Leak Hawkeye

On top of that, another leak by iFireMonkey revealed that Green Goblin is joining Spider-Man in the massive gaming title.

It is worth noting that leaks have been consistently saying that the upcoming Marvel villain will come to the "Fortnite" island with his comicbook accurate look by Willem Dafoe.

That said, if the recent leaks were to be believed, it turns out that two Marvel characters are coming to the game for the first month of 2022.

Read Also: 'Fortnite' Leak: In-Game Event to Take Place on July 31 - Does It Involve Ariana Grande?

"Fortnite" Arcane Skin

Aside from the Marvel personalities, a "Fortnite" leak from GMatrixGames is also suggesting that another Arcane skin is coming to the game.

Previously, "Fortnite" and Riot Games' Arcane have already introduced their crossover in the flesh of a Jinx skin, which marks the first time that the "League of Legends" character appeared on another game.

Now, leaks claim that the sister of Jinx on the Netflix hit series Arcane, Vi, is joining her on "Fortnite" island.

These are the HD images for all four upcoming Item Shop collab skins!! 🔥 Which one are you most excited about?



- Green Goblin (Spider-Man)

- Arcane Vi (League of Legends)

- Hawkeye & Kate (Marvel)



(Thanks to @ralisdumb and @GMatrixGames for sending me the high-quality images!) pic.twitter.com/m9r5vbKiM3 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 19, 2022

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Leaks: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Naruto Teased in Official Document; Could We Get 'Stranger Things' Crossover This Time?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.