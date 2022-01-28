Ubisoft Strategic Innovations Lab Vice President Nicolas Pouard shared his disappointment regarding the negative feedback of the players regarding the company's new in-game NFTs.

On December 17, 2021, the giant game publisher announced the so-called Quartz platform, a non-fungible token initiative that offers the new in-game NFTs called "Digits."

Ubisoft became the first title developer to enter the rising NFT market thanks to this innovation. However, it seems like Digits still can't satisfy the company's consumers.

Ubisoft's NFTs received some negative comments from its gamers, showing that the non-fungible tokens are still not widely accepted across the globe.

But, the VP shared his insights on why players hate the new Digits.

Ubisoft Exec Slams Gamers Hating Company's NFTs

According to IGN's latest report, Pouard believes that gamers actually have no idea what NFTs are for.

He added that they don't know the benefits of these digital artworks used in games.

"I think gamers don't get what a digital secondary market can bring to them," said the Ubisoft executive via his official interview with Finder.

He added that players think that the process of making NFTs negatively affect the planet. Pouard further explained that they believe that a non-fungible token is only a tool for speculation.

Why Digits is Beneficial

Nicolas explained that Digits could allow players to earn from their gaming passion, saying that these digital tokens enable them to sell their in-game items once they are through with their games.

He reiterated that Ubisoft's NFTs are specifically developed for gamers so they can benefit more from the titles they are playing.

But, the company's VP accepted that negative feedback, saying that it is a part of the paradigm shift in gaming. He added that transitioning from one business to another is really difficult.

However, they still need to deal with the "ingrained mindset" of the players if Ubisoft wants its new in-game NFTs to be successful.

In other news, Ubisoft sold 18 NFTs out of 3,000 pieces, which generated around $2,000. Meanwhile, the Ubisoft subscription service will soon offer 100 new games on the Xbox platform.

