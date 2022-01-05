Ubisoft is bringing more than 100 games to the Xbox console through its subscription service, the gaming firm announced on its website, wherein it also revealed that "Rainbow Six Extraction" is coming to both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.

Ubisoft Games on Xbox

Ubisoft+, the subscription service of the developer of iconic games, such as "Fry Cry '' and "Assassin's Creed" is coming to the Xbox consoles "in the future," as per the news story by NME.

As such, Ubisoft is bringing its massive library of gaming titles of more than 100 games to the gaming console of Microsoft for a monthly subscription fee.

On top of that, the game developer also teased that subscribers of Ubisoft+ are also getting additional freebies, such as booster packs, skins, and other gaming items--among other bonuses.

According to the report by Engadget, the subscription service of Ubisoft is currently available for PC users, as well as other cloud gaming services, namely, the Amazon Luna and the Google Stadia.

It is worth noting that the lineup of more than a hundred Ubisoft games includes massive gaming titles, such as "Far Cry 6," "Assassins Creed Valhalla," "Riders Republic," and "Watch Dogs Legion"-- at least to name a few.

However, the massive game publisher did not include any pricing details and release date during its announcement.

But Engadget noted that its subscription service for PC users carries a monthly fee of $15. On the other hand, the bundled cloud and PC plan of Ubisoft Plus costs $18 a month. So, its new plan could be around that price range as well.

That said, Ubisoft has yet to confirm if Xbox users are also getting a console plan, similar to PC gamers.

The subscription service of Ubisoft is similar to the Xbox Game Pass and the EA Play of its rival gaming publisher. It is to note that the latter has been on the Xbox platform since way back in 2014.

Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox, PC Game Pass

As mentioned earlier, along with the announcement of the Xbox's debut of its subscription service, Ubisoft also revealed that Tom Clancy's "Rainbow Six Extraction" is coming to PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.

As per the report by IGN, the "The Rainbow Six PvE" spinoff is released to both PC and Xbox Game Pass, along with its release to various gaming platforms, such as PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5, and PS4 on Jan. 20.

