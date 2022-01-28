App loading times for the Android 13 can now be faster due to CPU acceleration. Code hidden within the software shows that the CPU could be potentially accelerated when an app starts working.

App Loading Time Could be Boosted on the Android 13

According to a tweet by Mishaal Rahman, your phone's performance is better measured by app loading time. In relation to this, Google is planning to boost the app loading times for Android 13 as there is a code within the software pointing towards something that happens when an app begins to load.

Specifically, it is a form of CPU acceleration. These days, modern hardware has gotten to a point where apps in general are capable of quick loading.

Code Hidden within the Software Points to Faster App Loading Times

Google is said to be planning to push a phone's capabilities even longer. Rahman, in the tweet, remarked that there were have been hints that "allude to CPU acceleration when an app is loading," which can be found in the code hidden within the software.

However, not enough data has been gathered before the information became private again. The software works by telling the SoC to start picking up the pace when an app is loading. According to the tweet, a new GameState API "will have the app itself communicate to the SoC that it's loading."

Software to Allocate More Power 'While an App is Loading'

This means the software would allocate more power to the process and this seems to happen during the loading time of the app. In addition, this is seen to increase the overall app load speed on Android 13.

According to a report by AndroidHeadlines, this new feature may have the capability to support every single Android 13 device. Pixel devices even got a patch from Google in order to support the feature.

What About Non-Pixel Devices?

It should be noted that non-pixels devices that are upgrading fromAndroid 12 to Android 13 might not be capable of supporting this feature. However, it may change in the future.

As of press time, it is may be difficult to say for certain since it is still rather early. In addition, there is even integration within system apps. As a matter of fact, there are is already a number of apps dedicated to doing this particular boost.

Read Also: Tim Cook Acknowledges 'Potential' in the Metaverse with Apple Planning to 'Invest Accordingly' | 14,000 Apps Using ARKit Framework

QR Codes Could be Scanned Faster

Based on some leaks shared by Android Police, Google could allow users to "scan QR codes from the lock screen" itself.

The option found on the screenshot, however, has been grayed out. This means that the feature has not yet been enabled. This makes it difficult to say for certain if the feature will be surely released in the future.

Related Article: iOS 15.4 Beta Lets Users Use Face ID Despite Wearing Face Masks

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.