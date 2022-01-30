Derq, a Detroit- and Dubai-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology company, and Parametrix, an established planning, engineering, technology, and management consultancy company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver smart technology solutions for more livable communities based on Derq's platform and Parametrix's innovative solutions.

As a strategic partner, Parametrix will focus on smart and livable community solutions that leverage Derq's technology platform. For opportunities spearheaded by Parametrix, Derq will provide support and training for its technology platform to Parametrix's staff and clients and ensure seamless data integration with Parametrix developed solutions.

"A key objective at Parametrix is to help communities enhance mobility, safety, and sustainability. Through our strategic partnership with Derq, we provide our clients with unique AI technologies for advanced predictive analytics, connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV), road safety, and transit applications. This partnership represents another step toward our vision for the future of transportation and the future of the profession," said Hicham Chatila, the National Director of Smart and Livable Communities at Parametrix.

Derq has built an award-winning platform powered by patented AI technologies and predictive analytics, helping to eliminate crashes, save lives, and create safer and smarter roadways. Derq will provide Parametrix's existing and new clients with its technology platform that is disrupting traditional traffic and safety analyses by generating, in real-time, cost-effectively, a full suite of traffic and safety insights that proactively address road safety and efficiency priorities of their customers. Derq's platform also powers connected and autonomous vehicle solutions that will benefit Parametrix's clients looking to plan, design, and implement safer and smarter connected and autonomous corridors.

"Derq is powering the global transition to safer, more efficient and sustainable transportation. Our strategic partnership with Parametrix, who has a bold vision to plan and deploy smart city initiatives, will help us accelerate this transition." Dr. Georges Aoude, CEO and Co-Founder of Derq, said. "Combing our award-winning real-time AI and CAV platform with Parametrix's experience in delivering large scale infrastructure projects is a unique opportunity to achieve our societal impact at scale."

