ISS astronauts are now checking each other's health by conducting some operations, such as spinal scans. Checking the health of all the space experts stationed at the International Space Station is essential to not get any illness.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the Expedition 66 crewmembers conducted cardiopulmonary measurements and spinal scans. They also serviced life support gear, a Russian science module, and ISS space suits.

Right now, human research needs to be conducted so that doctors and other medical experts can understand how the human body adapts to the weightlessness in space.

This way, they can ensure the physical health of the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

ISS Astronauts Check Each Other's Health

According to SciTech Daily's latest report, the Expedition 66 crew members Thomas Marshburn and Mark Vande Hei used the Ultrasound 2 divide to check each other's spines.

They conducted some spinal scans so that they could observe their lower back area and the spinal lumber sections. However, these NASA astronauts did not perform the spinal tests alone. Instead, some doctors stationed on Earth guided them.

Aside from spines, Matthias Maurer, an ESA (European Space Agency) flight engineer, measured his heart rate and breathing using a portable gear that looks like a vest.

Maurer wore the medical monitoring device and conducted an exercise cycle for the Metabolic Space study.

Other Activities at ISS

When Hei, Marshburn, and Maurer, were conducting their health observations, another NASA astronaut, Kayla Barron, a flight engineer, focused her effort on maintaining the hardware of ISS.

She conducted some cooling loop and water line cleaning in the Quest airlock. Meanwhile, NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari performed some adjustments to the space station's Internal Thermal Control System.

All these activities show that ISS is pretty busy these days. Aside from keeping the health of the active astronauts, Space.Com reported that ISS would soon have a movie studio module, thanks to the collaboration of SEE and Axiom Space.

In other news, 52 SpaceX launches are expected to happen before 2022 ends. Meanwhile, some astronomers discovered a mysterious deep space object.

