SpaceX claims that it can conduct a total of 52 launches in the entire 2022. This means that the giant space agency needs to have one space flight every week until the year ends.

As of the moment, SpaceX is one of the leading independent space companies that are active when it comes to launches. Back in 2021, Elon Musk's agency sent 31 rockets into orbit.

Its latest achievement broke the 2020 record, which only had a total of 26 launches. Because of its massive growth, SpaceX represented around one-fifth of the world's successful orbital space flights back in 2021.

This allowed the independent space company to keep up with China and other countries when it comes to space flights.

SpaceX To Conduct 52 Launches This 2022

According to CNBC's latest report, Sandra Magnus, a former NASA astronaut, attended the meeting between SpaceX and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration as a panel member.

During their conversation, she confirmed that SpaceX wants to launch 52 space flights before 2022 ends, saying that the ambition of the independent space company is an "incredible pace."

However, it is still unclear if the upcoming weekly launches include test flights of SpaceX's Starship prototype rockets. As of the moment, Elon Musk's space agency and NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel haven't made any comment regarding the types of SpaceX launches.

A SpaceX Rocket Will Crash Into the Moon?

USA Today reported that a SpaceX spacecraft is expected to crash into the dark side of the moon within five weeks. This is specifically the Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched back on February 11, 2015.

The independent space firm sent this spacecraft into space to carry the $340 million DSCOVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory.

However, it wasn't able to go back to Earth because of insufficient fuel, making it float in a chaotic orbit ever since it was launched.

In other news, SpaceX closed a U.S. Air Force deal, leading to a 5-year contract between the space agency and the defense department. Meanwhile, NASA TV decided not to air the SpaceX Cargo Dragon ISS departure.

