In 1996, Game Freak and Nintendo released the introduction to what would later be crowned at the zenith of highest grossing media franchises, a feat that no one could have ever predicted. The debut of Pokémon Red and Blue, then known as Pocket Monsters in Japan, gave new meaning to the Game Boy and strengthened Nintendo's grasp on entertainment.

I will never forget playing that very same game, Pokémon Red specifically, on a Game Boy Color that didn't even have backlights, requiring players to find their own light source for a more lasting experience. With barely any color or intricate detail, Pokémon Red still evoked promise and would inevitably make $31.38 million and remains as of December 2020 the franchise's best-selling video game worldwide.

Until now, I don't doubt. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a reawakening of this well-known franchise, taking soft parameters from previous iterations, combining it with elements taken from several various alternative RPGs, and molded it all into something of a truly epic Pokémon experience, one that was sorely needed in this age of remakes and retries.

To say Pokémon has come far would be an understatement.

A Newly Evolved Form

From sound to game design, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a culmination of years' worth of pure magic. As someone who experienced the originals, as well as several Rom hacks (like Crystal Clear), stepping into this new and exciting world is astounding to behold. Everyone draws comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it reminds me most of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, if the various worlds were cut off and filled with Pokémon. Both games center somewhat around a world-ending apocalyptic event that the player character must solve on their own.

The story and approach all take on new avenues, down to even how this new main character is introduced. You are basically unknowingly tossed into this ancient land, called the Hisui Region (the long-distant offshoot of Sinnoh, where Pokémon Diamond and Pearl took place). It is your job not only to discover the secret behind your very existence but likewise aid in the expansion of the still-burgeoning Pokédex.

This narrative is then layered upon a semi-open world, wherein you must confront both Alphas, menacing and tyrannical offshoots of normal Pokémon, as well as Guardians, similarly massive yet highly dangerous versions that act as field bosses. Your goal in this game, unlike previous entries, is to broaden your Pokédex entries. This can't be done simply by catching a single Pokémon, it's via battling, catching, feeding, and evolving said Pokémon numerous times.

In Legends, while battling is still very much a focal point, the narrative and gameplay are even more interwoven in the player's quest to fill out Pokedex entries and gain access to higher levels. For this, you're not simply stuck with one team throughout the experience. You'll find you'll be swapping in and out Pokémon of varying degrees, picking out the right combatant for the right moment. Leveling and catching Pokémon is all vastly different in this. I find myself forgetting to evolve my Pokémon quite often now, which does get a bit annoying but gives you the keys to your own success. Maybe you don't want to evolve your Geodude just yet.

Battling has likewise been improved and iterated upon with dramatic purpose. Instead of being dragged into an entirely new screen that showcases the action of your Pokémon in the midst of battle, Legends Arceus instead displays it all out in the overworld. This makes the whole entire journey incredibly streamlined with little to no loading, except between trips to and fro Jubilife Village, as well as fast traveling (all of which take merely 2 seconds tops).

Combat itself now features some interesting new scenarios, including Agile and Strong mode of attacks on top of their original forms, in addition to altered status effects, which gives these bouts more of a robust feel to them. These new attack types allow added stats breakdowns to their damage output, making something like Quick Attack hit twice and Rock Smash far deadlier to those weake to Fighting ype moves.

Instead of having to over-level your Pokémon, this go around sees you strategizing far more, utilizing skill as opposed to strength in combat. Where once my level 42 Magmar could never dream of taking on a level 61 Lucario, in this game it's achievable, yet still somewhat of a challenge to pull off.

For once in the franchise's long career, now even the player character can take damage from Pokémon. If enough damage is taken, the player will black out (much like when all Pokémon faint in previous games) and you will lose several items in your pack along with your dignity. It gives new meaning and depth to this massive world full of exciting exploration.

I will say the game takes a bit of a while to really heat up, which can be said of most games, but Arceus has a ton of tutorials to lead you through. You'll have to learn all over again how to catch Pokémon and, while this may have been quite quickly skipped in previous titles, it's best to pay attention and learn from these early lessons.

The game will outright teach you all of these new, interesting mechanics. One such addition is crafting and the many recipes that accompany it. This greatly reduces the stress of diving headlong into a new mission without any potions on hand. I'd find myself, for instance in Brilliant Diamond, in the middle of a route with no healing items on hand and four Pokémon wasted - all hope lost. In Arceus, I now have the luxury of crafting both potions and revives, as well as even different Pokeballs, elevating the experience in a number of ways.

It's all an interesting new approach to a seemingly unbroken yet stale state of an IP. Most previous iterations would largely be formulaic - that is, gather these gym badges and beat the elite four, as well as quell some mighty (legendary) creature causing issues to the world. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, your objective is less streamlined. How you approach progression is entirely up to you and how you want to play. Some can clear the entire Pokédex of one region before proceeding if they so choose. Others will power on, leveling their Pokémon as well as gaining new ones along their swift path to the finish line.

Out of all the many perfect things I noticed about this game, one of its most brilliant aspects is the side quests. The writing is certainly top notch for Legends: Arceus and the handful of wonderful side quests available is only a glimpse into what future iterations can enjoy. From wrangling up a pesky group of Bidoof running amuck throughout town to catching a Spheal that likes rolling down hills, while seemingly mundane on the surface these side missions add depth, color, life, and vibrancy to this already well-teeming world. Completing these side quests also aid in your overall quest to expand the Pokédex, so it's all fitting they have this almost Witcher 3 level of perfection to them.

With the writing being praised to high heaven, let's now discuss the music. Previous mainline experiences featured gamey, bit-sounding audio that was often too aged in tone and theme, whereas in Legends: Arceus the sounds are incredibly modern, despite the narrative's time period. Jubilife Village, specifically, has some of the most astounding audio in the game, featuring light jazzy chords that warm your soul whenever you return. Out in the wild, various sounds accompany varying events, lifting them with their almost cerebral audio.

Composer Go Ichinose and his team truly made the game's sound dually uplifting when needed and frightening as ever when in combat. It's a testament, once again, in how far the developers of this beloved franchise have come in evolving upon this age-old formula. Still, while gushing on about the amazing qualities surrounding Arceus, I can't help but bear witness to its kinks in the armor.

Flaws In the DNA

I want to make a point here that this game is truly remarkable in all the right ways, yet there are still some issues with it. For starters, as most have already articulated, the five different overworlds in the game don't necessarily convey as much detail as does the overall experience. In other words, I feel like these varied regions lack in quality, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, it's just telling where Game Freak emphasized development areas as most important.

My second complaint is more so dependent upon how one looks at the story. This game takes place in a time wherein Pokémon are still relatively unknown creatures with extraordinary gifts. To that end, we are left largely reliant upon wild Pokémon as major battles, given that so few of the populace even have or use Pokémon. Most of the narrative itself is acclimating the town of Jubilife to widespread Pokémon utilization, which I think is awesome but limits the potential for real everlasting moments when it comes to battles.

Though a bit nit-picky, I feel like the UI is also a bit clunky. I find myself continuously getting confused over what button I'm supposed to press for which menu to pop up. Just getting to the missions screen in and of itself feels like an absolute chore. Menu itemization and user experience are sorely lacking, at least for me, but I do think it can be streamlined successfully.

Last but not least, Pokémon Legends: Arceus multiplayer. I understand this is Game Freak's first foray into this type of endeavor, but I think online co-op and PvP would be incredibly interesting additions that I'm sure will be addressed either for DLC or future additions to the Pokémon Legends franchise. It's unclear how online battles would work, but I do hope friends and randoms alike can come together in a space to battle just like players do in the open-field version.

While Legends: Arceus is astounding in all the right places, it can't be absolutely perfection. It's clear this game is only meant to be a testing point, a showcase of potential, and clearly the potential is there. As I am sure most other fans similarly agree, I'd love to see this version, this new take on the Pokémon experience applied to a more modern title, with cities and trainers alike. Daunting as it sounds, from what I've seen with Arceus, I feel Game Freak can certainly pull it off if given the right resources and ample time.

The Best there Ever Was

Legends: Arceus is not only racked with deep emotion and beautifully well-written characters but also evokes this sense of years-long accomplishment. I find myself readily challenged by this new world. It's interesting to see this intersection in video gaming. We're days past a momentous release, one that truly paid off and is incredible, despite the flaws. Game Freak leaped at a potential chance, bridging its Pokémon concept into a semi-open world environment and updating its narrative design to better the overall experience.

Something very similar is awaiting those of the Dark Souls camp. Elden Ring debuts in less than a month and it, too, is a gamble. Both developers have pushed their operating powers to their limits, devising a new and totally awesome approach to their beloved IPs. With Elden Ring, there seems to be little doubt about its greatness, whereas with Arceus there were some fears.

I don't think Arceus is a great game, I think it's one of the greatest thus far ever conceived for both the franchise and the industry. My top five games consist of GTA: San Andreas, Skyrim, BioShock, Dark Souls, and Pokémon Yellow - for perspective's sake. Arceus may now find itself among this list, as it truly pushes the boundaries of what we have come to know before it. Look at Red Dead Redemption 2 and how that furthered our expectations with open-world storytelling - you can see something incredibly similar happening here.

With Legends: Arceus, players are allowed realistically to challenge themselves in all kinds of ways and learn to have fun through emerging designs. Those interested in Pokémon, those still hesitant, all such individuals who are in any way connected to Pokémon, even a little bit, should play Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If not to play a game, then to merely see how far the IP has come digitally. Looking at Pokémon Yellow now compared to Arceus is incredibly mind blowing.

Whatever Game Freak has next in terms of DLC or future titles, I have little fears in how it may take shape. As only the first in a long line of major releases this year, Legends: Arceus acts as a stepping stone toward the everlasting greatness of 2022 (and beyond). Pokémon is thriving once more.

