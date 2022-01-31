Discord is finally allowing PS5 and PS4 users to connect or link their PlayStation Network Accounts.

As per a news story by The Verge, Sony previously announced its partnership with Discord way back on May 3, 2021, vowing to "bring Discord and PlayStation experiences close together."

Sony and DIscord collectively said that it would be made possible in the early parts of 2022.

Discord and PlayStation Integration

Now, on Jan. 31, Discord finally announced the first step of its integration with the gaming console of Sony, the PlayStation.

However, it is worth noting that it is only limited to the integration of the PlayStation Network to the instant messaging platform.

But The Verge noted in the same news story that the latest integration of PlayStation and Discord seems to be the first of many steps coming our way.

According to a report by Polygon, Sony has already purchased a minority stake in Discord since May 2021. So, partnerships similar to this are expected to come moving forward.

Discord PlayStation Network Account

The VOIP chat platform is now allowing its users to link their accounts on the PlayStation Network, letting them display their game activities on Discord.

To be more precise, the new integration feature on Discord gives its users an option to display any PS5 or PS5 games that they are playing in their profile on the chat platform.

On top of that, Discord also added another PlayStation integration function, allowing its users to add their PSN account name on their profile, which makes it easier for their friends to connect with them.

However, it is worth pointing out that the Discord and PlayStation integration feature is still rolling out to users. So, some might not yet find the fresh feature on their accounts. But don't fret as it is now on its way to you.

As Discord puts it, the linking function is "gradually rolling out," noting that users in the United States are getting it first than everybody else.

Nevertheless, US users will still have to wait within this week to receive the new feature. On the other hand, users across the globe have to be patient until next week.

Read Also: GameStop PS5 In-Store Restock February 2022 | Unsold Consoles Last January 27 Might Drop Soon

How to Connect Discord to PlayStation Network Account

If ever you are lucky enough to get the Discord and PSN Integration ahead of most people, here's how to use it:

Open the Discord app.

Then, go to User Settings.

Next, select Connections.

Click the PlayStation logo.

After which, sign in to your PlayStation Network account.

That's it. Your PSN and Discord account should be connected by now.

You'll be given an option on your connections page to "Display on Profile" or "Display PlayStation Network as your status." Enabling both of these would begin showcasing the games you are playing on either a PS5 or PS4.

Related Article: Discord Notes Global Outage, Disallowing Millions from Communicating Across Devices

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.