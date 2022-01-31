The app known as Wordle got acquired by The New York Times for millions of dollars, but the company is making the game still free-to-play and downloading the app from resources. The app will be a part of The Times' collection of online word games available in the industry and focus on the challenges that bring out one's vocabulary to practice.

The New York Times Purchases Wordle from Creator, Josh Wardle

The New York Times Company announced earlier today that it purchased the popular online word game called "Wordle," from its creator, Josh Wardle. The game focuses on a daily word guessing match that will only let a person have six tries to get it right.

The game consists of three colors, mainly Green, Yellow, and Grey, that indicate the correctness of the word's placement and availability in the said word. Green suggests that the letter is correctly placed within the said word. In contrast, Yellow indicates that the letter is correct but is on the wrong placement.

On the other hand, Grey is the wrong letter and placement on the word.

It is similar to a crossword puzzle that makes itself available to the public every 24 hours only.

TNYT to Make Wordle Free-to-Play and Download Online

"Each guess is a five-letter word," and with that, people get hooked on the game and spend time to know the correct word behind it. It became popular as people posted their results over at Twitter, but it also faced scrutiny as a Twitter bot made by a hater spoiled the word of the day for the next round.

The New York Times is making Wordle a free-to-play game online on Android, retaining its previous setup. The company spent seven undisclosed figures for its acquisitions, putting its sale around the millions mark.

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

Wordle and its Popularity

Sadly, there are no Wordle Apps available in the Apple App Store, and its platform is open on either the Google Play Store or the web browser only. It is important to note that other applications in the App Store are fakes, and because it does not have the said app, people created clones that mimic them and make it available online.

The app and online service's popularity is massive and has taken over the world daily. Being a game that updates daily for a word to guess, it amasses an average of 300,000 followers daily, says The Times, while other platforms have one to two downloads. These numbers are a lot for fans who only created a game for people to enjoy.

Its popular word game is now transitioning to another company, hailing from its original creator, Josh Wardle that did this more than five years ago. He was only 18 when he first made the game for his wife, not knowing that it would be an international sensation and fan favorite that engages more gamers due to Twitter.

