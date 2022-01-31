Meta is now introducing something new for Instagram, and it is the Avatar VR characters that initially launched on Facebook. The said avatars that mimic the look and personality of a person will come to Instagram Stories and can be sent through the Direct Messages of the platform, a feature available via Facebook's app too.

Meta Introduces VR Avatars to Instagram Stories, DMs

Meta Facebook announced in a press release earlier today that Instagram is adding new Avatars to the platform for DMs and Instagram Stories. The avatar was first available via Facebook and Messenger's platform. Still, several years later, the company is adding the feature to Instagram and making it more adept with the virtual world.

The Meta CEO and Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, also announced this via his official Facebook account and showed a GIF of the many features coming to the app. The integration will also improve the Facebook app's avatars feature to offer more immersion options to modern times.

The feature will get more interactive, especially with setting it up for their preferences.

Read Also: Phil Spencer Is More Wary Of Facebook, Amazon, And Google Going Into Gaming

Meta: Avatar Features More Customization Options

In the press release, Meta said that the Avatars are not only coming to Instagram's Story and DMs feature, but it will also adapt more to the user. The customization options from Meta are extensive and feature a lot of choices to focus on and match with one's look.

NFL shirts to shout out the name of one's favorite team also come to the platform. Moreover, hearing aids and wheelchairs are also available here for a more inclusive experience for people with disabilities.

Meta and its Focus on the Metaverse

Meta is mobilizing its changes it aims to feature for the metaverse, something that the company has planned for a long time already, bringing the changes now. One of the rumored changes would be emotion-tracking services that aim to look into the eyes of the person to make realistic avatars and virtual representations of the person for the digital world.

However, it also faces setbacks, especially with canceling plans for the supposed software and operating system for the Oculus Quest headsets. Nevertheless, Meta is still intent on bringing the metaverse for people to use soon and venture into the digital world that will take them into a new life.

The experience will also be out of this world as the metaverse aims to introduce a semi-new reality.

Zuckerberg and Meta aim to build a new world and make Facebook the center of all the platforms that will feature this, hence the "Horizon Worlds" from the company. However, this is not yet the last of it, as future releases will bring more for the public to enjoy.

For now, the world will have to wait and experience the virtual representations via the avatars that are currently available via Instagram.

Related Article: Meta to Focus on Marketing WhatsApp in the US

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.