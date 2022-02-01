Kanye West Expresses Skepticism Towards NFTs; Says His Focus is On Building 'Real' Products

Ye, best known for his birth name Kanye West, is the latest celebrity who says no about non-fungible tokens (NFT). The rapper urged the people to stop asking him to create digital tokens in the virtual space.

Kanye West Wants to Focus on Real Products

While NFT items have been rising in popularity, some celebrities embrace the trend. However, other personalities do not want to go with the digital bandwagon. Ye was one of them.

According to a report by Rolling Stone earlier this week, West did not want to invest in the metaverse. He posted on Instagram that he would rather create real products to support his belief.

"My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food. Real clothes. Real shelter. Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT," the rapper wrote on his social media account.

While it's safe to say that Ye despised the blockchain space, he added on the post-part of the note that people could ask him later about NFTs.

So much for that, Ye is preparing to launch his "Donda 2" album which is slated to come out on Feb. 22.

Related Article: Walmart Faces Lawsuit from Kanye West for Allegedly Copying Yeezy Foam Runner Shoes, Riding on His Popularity

NFT Skeptics

With regards to the people who oppose the cycle of NFTYs, Kanye was the only celebrity who shared the same belief for virtual tokens. In another report by CoinTelegraph, another actor who is skeptical about NFTs was Keanu Reeves.

During the " Matrix Resurrections " interview, the "John Wick" actor previously answered during the "Matrix Resurrections" interview that NFTs have a huge downside. According to the action star, these collectibles can be easily reproduced.

Last December 2021, the 57-year-old Canadian personality revealed that he did not know how NFTs and cryptocurrencies function despite reportedly HODLing tokens for himself, according to Tech Times.

At that time, the Hollywood actor confessed that this topic was too much for him in terms of technicality. He added that he was focused more on its public relevance in the present.

In connection to NFTs, there were rumors which suggest that "The Matrix" will have its official metaverse version.

NFT Survey Revealed Game Developers Are Not Into it

In another article from Tech Times, a survey conducted by the Game Developers Conference concluded that many game developers were not interested in NFTs. The result could hint that these people were sharing a similar level of skepticism among other investors.

When they were asked if they agreed with the crypto usage as an official payment means, only 1% of the total respondents said they were already using it on their games.

Another question pointed out that the involved population in the survey was "not interested" in non-fungible tokens. This accounts for 72% of the total number of participants for the survey.

Read Also: Ubisoft's NFT Plans Likely To Continue Despite Backlash; Executive Says Users Just 'Don't Get It'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.